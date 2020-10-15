Listen to Shola Akinlade, CEO – Paystack share lessons from his entrepreneurial journey.
Olanrewaju Odunowo
15th October 2020

Shola Akinlade

In 2014, Shola Akinlade realized an opportunity to solve a payments problem. 

He was helping some Nigerian banks with financial software at that time. Akinlade put out a waitlist for people to try out the software he was building and within one month, there were 300 people on the list.

Today, six years later, Paystack, the company Akinlade founded with Ezra Olubi not only serves about 60,000 businesses, it has been acquired by US-payments giant, Stripe. Paystack powers growth for businesses in Africa through its collection of secure payment tools.

[Stripe acquires Nigerian fintech startup, Paystack for over $200 million]

How did Akinlade take the idea he had back in 2014 from conception to execution? 
How did he navigate the difficult business terrain that is Nigeria to build an investable company?
What are the details of the acquisition and what’s next for Paystack?

[Register here to join the event]

On Friday, October 23rd at 11 am, Shola Akinlade is joining us on the second episode of Building from Ground Up to answer these questions and more. Building from Ground Up was created by the UK-Nigeria Tech Hub in partnership with TechCabal. 

The event was created on the premise that people should learn from other people’s experiences. If someone has gone through a similar life and business situation, it makes sense to identify their pitfalls and factor them into your plans.

Akinlade will share in a fun and relatable manner, some of the lessons they have learnt from building a startup or technology company. But he will also be frank. He will share lessons from dealing with regulatory and political risks in Nigeria’s business environment including the rogue police unit. 

Akinlade understands the immense talent of the Nigerian youth and how much they can achieve if they are allowed to thrive.

Attendees will be able to ask Akinlade questions in an interactive session. 

Register here to join the event:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9XapF7N-SIeYKgLRq9GidA

You can check out a recap of the first episode with Dr Ola Brown, Founder, Flying Doctors. See the full video below:

Tags:
Read this next
“Building in Tough Times” with Sim Shagaya
Events
13th April 2020

On the 17th of April, 2020 at 11 AM WAT, TechCabal is holding a one-one-one interview with serial entrepreneur, Sim Shagaya.  TechCabal Live with Sim Shagaya is the first in a short series of virtual interviews on “Building in Tough Times”. Globally we’re in a tough and unprecedented period, and Africa’s tech ecosystem is not […]

More From TC
smartphone_tracking_techcabal
The BackEnd: Hey, what is your smartphone tracking?
The BackEnd
15th October 2020

The BackEnd explores the product development process in African tech. We take you into the minds of those who conceived, designed and built the product; highlighting product uniqueness, user behaviour assumptions and challenges during the product cycle. — Before the internet, people bought phones or went to a booth simply because they needed to speak […]

The digital platforms archiving a long-awaited civil uprising in Nigeria
My Life In Tech, people
14th October 2020

My Life In Tech is putting human faces to some of the innovative startups, investments and policy formations driving the technology sector across Africa. James Baldwin says, “History is not the past. It is the present. We carry our history with us. We are our history. If we pretend otherwise, we are literally criminals.” While […]

A Nigerian internet or social media shutdown? What to know and do
Internet
14th October 2020

Two fears arise every time citizens of an African country take to the streets en masse to criticize some aspect of their government’s performance: that the government will shut down the internet, or that access to social media sites will be restricted. The recent history of citizen demonstrations from the Arab Spring in 2011 to […]


TechCabal is a Big Cabal Media brand



Copyright © 2020
All rights reserved

Privacy & Terms
X