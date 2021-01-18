The Next Wave: TikTok and Fufu

This is my first contribution to The Next Wave as Managing Editor and I am a mix of nervous and excited. Speaking of nervous, 2021 is heating up in unexplainable ways. Between news about Trump’s impeachment, the NIN palaver in Nigeria, spiking COVID numbers, and social media blackouts in Uganda, many people are unsure about where to focus their attention.

I’m curious about the ways social media will impact us this year. Last year, my Twitter screen time went up by 10% almost every day. The coronavirus crisis plus the lockdown restrictions drove me, and many others, to Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram. We were looking to stay connected to our friends but also form new connections with online strangers.

Last week, I had my eyes on two major stories: Bobi Wine’s race to the presidential elections and Facebook’s response to the backlash WhatsApp has been facing surrounding alleged updates to their privacy policy.

