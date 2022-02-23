Quick Fire🔥with Fu’ad Lawal

Fu’ad Lawal is the Growth Lead at Eden Life. He is a ‘Full stack’ content honcho who has done editorial tours (text, photo, and video journalism), business development, online marketing and PR for companies like Big Cabal Media, Redux Digital, and Ringier Nigeria.

Explain your job to a five-year-old.

I look for all the people who like what we’re doing and convince them to pay for it.

What keeps you at night?

Growth. That’s what keeps me up at night man. Na God dey give customer, but na person dey go find am. [God gives us customers but we still need to find them]

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received in your career?

Anything I say here is going to be a lie. Next question.

What’s something you wish you knew earlier in your career/life?

I just wish I had a laptop much earlier to have enough time to play with it, then be bored, then be thinking about what I could make with it. Let me explain.

Getting a laptop as a teenager is not the same as getting a laptop as an adult. A laptop as an adult is almost always a need. You need it for a school thesis, or for work. Your relationship with the machine is needed at first sight. It’s never really the same as growing with it.

What’s the oddest job you’ve ever done?

It’s only odd in the context of what I currently do – I used to make beads and sell.

A genie gives you one wish for the African tech ecosystem, what would yours be?

Thoughtful government.

