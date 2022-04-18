Ecobank Fintech Breakfast Series: Partnering for a stronger ecosystem

On Friday, the 22nd of April, Ecobank in partnership with TechCabal will host the first edition of its Fintech Breakfast series. This edition will be focused on how fintechs can build and leverage partnerships with banks for growth and expansion across Africa.

Speaking at the event are: – Tayo Oviosu – Founder & CEO, Paga Group

– Tomilola Majekodunmi – Co-founder & CEO, Bankly

– Gbenga Agboola – Co-founder & CEO, Flutterwave

– Victor Asemota – CEO & Principal Consultant, SwiftaCorp

– Isaac Kamuta – Group Head: Cash Management and Client Access, Ecobank

Ecobank Fintech Breakfast series is brought to you by:

Share this article