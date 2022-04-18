Events

Ecobank Fintech Breakfast Series: Partnering for a stronger ecosystem

By 18th April 2022

On Friday, the 22nd of April, Ecobank in partnership with TechCabal will host the first edition of its Fintech Breakfast series. This edition will be focused on how fintechs can build and leverage partnerships with banks for growth and expansion across Africa.

Speaking at the event are: – Tayo Oviosu – Founder & CEO, Paga Group

– Tomilola Majekodunmi – Co-founder & CEO, Bankly

– Gbenga Agboola – Co-founder & CEO, Flutterwave

– Victor Asemota – CEO & Principal Consultant, SwiftaCorp

– Isaac Kamuta – Group Head: Cash Management and Client Access, Ecobank

