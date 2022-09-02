How to RICA your MTN sim online

All mobile phone users in South Africa have been mandated to comply with the Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-related Information Act (RICA). This measure is to aid the government’s efforts to reduce crime. And MTN has introduced how you can RICA your MTN sim(s) online.

You’re not alone in this sim card registration wave. Countries like Nigeria are also having citizens register their sim cards with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC). But instead of going to queue at an MTN centre, you can RICA your sim online from a mobile phone.

Self-RICA is an online service that allows South African MTN customers to activate their sim cards by registering it the MTN app.

So here’s how to register your new MTN sim for immediate activation after purchase.

Instructions on how to RICA your MTN sim using the MTN app

You can RICA your MTN sim card yourself online by first downloading the official MTN app. Get the MTN app from Google Play Store, Apple App Store, or AppGallery.

Here’s what to do after you’ve installed the MTN app:

Launch the MTN app and select “proceed” to bypass the initial setup.

Select the “RICA my SIM” menu item.

Click the “Get Started” button to begin the Self-RICA application. (Creating an account is optional.)

Be sure to fill out all fields and submit your application as directed. The application requires you to provide the following:

Your sim card(s) number(s)

A copy of your photo ID and proof of residency

A picture of yourself. (It can be a selfie)

Relevant authorities will assess your RICA application once they have recieved all the required information. If they are able to independently verify the information, your MTN sim card will be activated within 24 hours of submission.

You can visit the MTN website for more information regarding how to RICA your sim online.

Share this article