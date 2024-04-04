Huawei, the Chinese technology company expected to report $98 billion in 2023 revenue, will grant cloud credits worth $10 million to 100 Nigerian startups as it attempts to grow its cloud business and win significant market share.

The Chinese vendor’s free cloud credit offerings mirror those of cloud giants and competitors, such as AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. These free credits help cloud providers onboard clients and the complexity of migration also ensures stickiness and retention after those free credits are spent. However, it will need more than free cloud credits to win a substantial share of the market, especially at a time when many Nigerian startups are looking to reduce costly USD-denominated cloud services bills. While Huawei also charges cloud fees in USD, it claims it plans to switch to payments in local currencies.

Despite being relatively new to the cloud computing market, Huawei has secured some major clients; the Chinese fintech startup, OPay, is one of its biggest clients, TechCabal first reported in March. It also counts Eden Life and Feather Africa as part of its clientele.

The cloud market in Nigeria and Africa is booming with demand from businesses and operators like AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure are increasing their investments in the market. A report by Xalam Analytics showed that demand for cloud computing services in Africa is growing at between 25% and 30% annually.

Huawei claims it has its sights on affordability, and has set a target of onboarding 10,000 startups globally by 2025. It currently has onboarded over 3000 startups, some of which are in Africa.

Share this article