👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – A step back

When a board member or a VC representative takes over the helm of a startup it spells two things. One, a change in vision. Two, financial struggles or poor performance

Yesterday, TechCabal reported the step down of Ibrahim Ibitade, the CEO and co-founder of cross-border payments startup Leatherback from his helm. Ibitade who had been at the company for about five years will now be replaced by Toni Campbell, a managing partner at Kinfolk Venture Capital.

While the company has not shared a reason for his resignation—we’d have answers on our website tomorrow—Adedayo Amzat, Group Managing Director and CEO of Zedcrest Group, Leatherback’s lead investor, will join the company as a non-executive director.

Ibitade’s resignation comes one year after he was declared wanted by the EFCC. Ibitade stated that the issue had been resolved following his cooperation.

“With this experienced leadership team, Leatherback is well-positioned to continue its journey as a top player in global financial services, making cross-border payments borderless and more accessible for all,” Leatherback wrote in a statement.

According to a source within the company, Ibrahim’s departure was influenced by a desire to pursue other interests, coupled with some friction among board members regarding the company’s new vision.