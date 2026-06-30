MTN Group, Africa’s largest telecom operator, has appointed Jerry Soko as the chief executive of its Eswatini subsidiary, part of its leadership playbook of promoting insiders who have spent years navigating multiple markets.

Soko will assume the role permanently on July 1 after serving as acting CEO since November 2025, when former chief executive Wandile Mtshali stepped down at the end of his contract. In a statement on Tuesday, MTN said Soko stabilised the business, strengthened operational discipline and improved customer engagement during his seven-month stint.

The appointment reflects a broader leadership strategy unfolding across MTN Group. Rather than looking outside for top executives, the Johannesburg-headquartered telecom operator is increasingly relying on leaders developed within its own African operations.

As MTN executes its Ambition 2030 strategy, which aims to transform the company from a traditional telecom operator into a digital platform business spanning connectivity, fintech and digital infrastructure, the company is betting that executives with deep operational knowledge of African markets are best placed to drive its next phase of growth.

“Under Jerry’s leadership, MTN Eswatini has regained strong momentum, improving performance, strengthening operational discipline, and deepening customer engagement,” said Ralph Mupita, MTN Group President and CEO. “His track record, combined with his understanding of our operations, positions him well to lead MTN Eswatini into its next phase of growth.”

During his tenure as acting CEO, Soko prioritised network resilience, operational efficiency and customer experience while strengthening cash management and forging strategic partnerships to support Eswatini’s digital economy, the company said. MTN also credited him with embedding a stronger culture of accountability and developing future leaders within the business.

The Eswatini appointment on Tuesday is not an isolated move. On June 2, MTN filled three senior leadership positions from its existing executive bench. Mitwa Ng’ambi, then CEO of MTN Côte d’Ivoire, was promoted to Group Chief People and Culture Officer. Her move triggered two more internal appointments, with Abbad Reda leaving MTN Zambia to lead the Côte d’Ivoire business and Larry Annetts succeeding him as CEO of MTN Zambia.

The leadership reshuffle reinforced a pattern that has become visible across the group. Rather than recruiting externally, MTN is rotating executives across markets and business units to build a pipeline of leaders with experience operating in different regulatory, commercial, and competitive environments across Africa.

“Making these appointments from internal candidates talks to the depth of talent we have within the Group, and the effectiveness of our succession planning processes,” MTN Group President and CEO Ralph Mupita said when announcing the June appointments.

The strategy is closely aligned with MTN’s Ambition 2030 plan and mirrors the group’s previous Ambition 2025 strategy, when MTN regularly filled senior vacancies through internal succession, including leadership moves between MTN Rwanda and MTN South Sudan.

Soko’s appointment follows the same playbook. A qualified accountant with more than 20 years of experience in telecommunications, Soko has held both chief executive and chief financial officer positions across several MTN operating companies, including Zambia, Botswana, Rwanda and South Sudan.

Although Eswatini is one of MTN’s smaller operating companies, the market remains strategically important as mobile operators across Africa look beyond connectivity into mobile financial services, cloud computing, enterprise technology and digital platforms.

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