👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – LemFi comes into Wealth

Image: Sheriff Adedokun, CEO, Clea

Sheriff Adedokun is an entrepreneur and software builder with over a decade of experience building and scaling technology businesses across Africa and international markets. He started in 2013 with Hostmeng, a software development and web services company that grew to a six-figure annual revenue in USD.

Explain your job to a five-year-old.

I help people send money safely to other countries. Sometimes, people in Africa want to buy cars, machines, or other goods from abroad, but paying the seller can be hard, slow, and stressful.

Clea helps make that payment easier. It lets users put in their money, convert it to the right foreign currency, and send it safely to the person they are buying from.

My job is to make sure the payment goes through correctly, that customers know what is happening, and that the money reaches the right place.

Most founders spend years focused on one company. You’ve built several. What keeps pulling you back into starting things?

I would say curiosity, frustration, and belief.

Curiosity, because I am always asking why things work the way they do. Why is this process so slow? Why is this market underserved? Why are people still doing this manually? Why has nobody made this easier? Once I start asking those questions, I naturally begin to imagine a better version of that experience.

Frustration is another big driver. Many of the companies I have built started because I personally experienced a problem or saw people around me struggling with it.

Then there is belief. I believe technology can unlock opportunities for people who are often overlooked. I have built for creators, small businesses, agencies, marketers, car importers, and African businesses trying to transact globally.

How do you decide whether an idea deserves its own company or should simply become a feature inside an existing business?

For me, the first question is whether the problem has its own customer, urgency, and market.

A feature improves an existing product. It makes customers more successful or more likely to stay. A company is different. It solves a painful problem that people actively seek a solution for, are willing to pay for, and will change their behaviour around.

I ask: Who is the customer? How often do they feel the pain? Are they already paying for a poor workaround? Can this become a standalone workflow with its own brand, pricing, and distribution?

In Clea, adding a new payout currency or supplier category is a feature because it strengthens the core mission of helping African importers pay global suppliers faster and more reliably.