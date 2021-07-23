TechCabal Daily – A $100 billion price tag

Quick Fire 🔥 with Temi Babs

Explain your job to a five-year-old

I teach computers how to solve problems.

What’s the first career you dreamed of having as a kid?

First, it was to be a pilot. I think this was because I had never been on a plane before. When I got on a plane and saw it wasn’t that fun, I lost interest in being a pilot. Then I thought I was going to be a civil engineer but after a while, I decided I wasn’t into buildings. So I studied computer science and here I am.

What has been the most important career decision you’ve taken?

Joining a startup. I used to work at a big company where things move slower than I wanted them to. Making the decision to join a startup has given me the opportunity to build products and learn things faster.

If you did not have to sleep, how would you spend the extra hours?

Studying Physics. I think it’s because physics is a good description of how the world works. I’d like to understand the laws that govern the world.

What’s something you wish you knew earlier in your career/life?

There’s no free lunch. I used to wait for things to happen, instead of trying to make things happen.

What’s something new happening in your life right now?

Making new friends. I woke up one morning and realized there’s more to life than reading and writing code.



Temi Babs is the VP Engineering at Voyance, an end-to-end data management platform.