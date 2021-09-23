TechCabal Daily – Connecting across the Congo 📡

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH
New changes are coming to Microsoft users.
At the Microsoft Surface Event held yesterday, the company announced October 5 as the release date of Windows 11, the company’s largest software update since 2015. The new operating system will come with sleek overhauls like an updated start menu and an overall iOS-like feel.
The updates will be rolled out over time, and this means that not all Microsoft users will be able to update their devices at launch. You can check your device compatibility here.
Airtel Kenya camps with WorldRemit
Partnerships are very essential in the growth of businesses and Africa continues to witness both local and international companies partnering up.
The new partners on the block are Airtel Kenya and WorldRemit, a UK-based payment startup that recently changed its name to Zepz after raising $292 million at a $5 billion valuation. Money doesn’t only change character, it changes names too!
What does this partnership mean?
Well, anybody that has an Airtel money wallet can now receive money from 129 countries. Individuals and business people living in the 129 countries can send money to their friends, family, or business interests living in Kenya through Airtel Money.
Getting a share of the market
In a semi-monopolised Kenyan mobile money market, where M-Pesa controls about 90% of the market, this move is quite bold.
This partnership is expected to drive a bit of the market into Airtel’s side, especially freelancers and businesses that deal with international clients may begin to look towards Airtel Money for international remittance.
Transfer limits are still barriers
For global remittances, one would think there will be another transfer limit other than the local ones. Surprisingly, the usual charges still stand, and this may kill the advantage of the services.
The maximum amount per transaction for Airtel Money was recently increased from Ksh. 70,000 ($634.63) to Ksh. 150,000 ($1,359.93).
Airtel Money users in Kenya to receive funds from 129 countries, free of charge.
ZIMBABWE’S MASTER PLAN
CONNECTING ACROSS THE CONGO
Speaking of internet connections and expansion, the peoples of Brazzaville and Kinshasa are getting a boost.
Alphabet, Google’s parent company, has partnered with Liquid Intelligent Technologies (LIT) to bridge a 4.8-km connectivity gap between Brazzaville in the Republic of the Congo, and Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
The joint project, dubbed Project Taara, is now beaming high-speed internet across the Congo River to millions of people in both nations.
Side-bar: There are two African countries named Congo. There’s the Democratic Republic of Congo or DR Congo/DRC with Kinshasa as its capital, and then there’s the much smaller Republic of Congo or the Congo Republic, with Brazzaville as its capital. Both are French-speaking countries in Central Africa, separated by the Congo River.
Okay, but why are these cITIES just getting high-speed internet?
Well, less than 20% of the population in both countries are connected to the internet and it’s all thanks to the Congo River (cue the There are some rivers in Africa song).
The Congo River is the deepest river in the world. It’s also the second-fastest river in the world. Because of the speed and depth of the river, it’s been impossible over time to build a fibre connection between Kinshasa and Brazzaville.
What’s changed?
The method has.
Instead of laying 400 kilometres of fibre optic cables which would have been financially unfeasible, Alphabet and LIT’s Project Taara is beaming the internet connections across both cities instead.
In the same way that traditional fibre uses light to carry data through cables in the ground, Taara’s wireless optical communication links use very narrow, invisible beams of light to deliver fibre-like speeds through the air.
High-tech internet solution across the Congo River links Kinshasa, Brazzaville.
What else we’re reading
Written by – Damilare Dosunmu & Alexandria Williams
Edited by – Timi Odueso & Daniel Adeyemi
