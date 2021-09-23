TechCabal Daily – Connecting across the Congo 📡

The updates will be rolled out over time, and this means that not all Microsoft users will be able to update their devices at launch. You can check your device compatibility here .

At the Microsoft Surface Event held yesterday, the company announced October 5 as the release date of Windows 11 , the company’s largest software update since 2015. The new operating system will come with sleek overhauls like an updated start menu and an overall iOS-like feel.

New changes are coming to Microsoft users.

Airtel Kenya camps with WorldRemit

Partnerships are very essential in the growth of businesses and Africa continues to witness both local and international companies partnering up.

The new partners on the block are Airtel Kenya and WorldRemit, a UK-based payment startup that recently changed its name to Zepz after raising $292 million at a $5 billion valuation. Money doesn’t only change character, it changes names too!

What does this partnership mean?

Well, anybody that has an Airtel money wallet can now receive money from 129 countries. Individuals and business people living in the 129 countries can send money to their friends, family, or business interests living in Kenya through Airtel Money.

Getting a share of the market

In a semi-monopolised Kenyan mobile money market, where M-Pesa controls about 90% of the market, this move is quite bold.

This partnership is expected to drive a bit of the market into Airtel’s side, especially freelancers and businesses that deal with international clients may begin to look towards Airtel Money for international remittance.

Transfer limits are still barriers

For global remittances, one would think there will be another transfer limit other than the local ones. Surprisingly, the usual charges still stand, and this may kill the advantage of the services.

The maximum amount per transaction for Airtel Money was recently increased from Ksh. 70,000 ($634.63) to Ksh. 150,000 ($1,359.93).

