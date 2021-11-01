TechCabal Daily – New month, new intentions

Welcome to November! We have two months left in 2021; let’s make the most out of it.

EXPLAINING FACEBOOK → META

The first time Mark Zuckerberg changed the name of his company, he simply knocked off “The” from “The Facebook.”

But last week’s name change to Meta was a total makeover and it drew a lot of online mockery. Beyond the jokes , it spiked a lot of interest about what’s in the name.

“Right now, our brand is so tightly linked to one product that it can’t possibly represent everything that we’re doing today, let alone in the future,” Zuckerberg said. “Over time, I hope that we are seen as a metaverse company, and I want to anchor our work and identity on what we’re building toward.”

Facebook wants a name that’ll reflect its ambitions to be seen as and do more than a social media company. It wants to focus on building the metaverse – think of it as the internet brought to life, or at least rendered in 3D. A fully immersive online realm that looks similar to the real world but is computer-generated.

What will people be able to do in the metaverse?

Things like going to a virtual concert, taking a trip online, viewing or creating artwork and trying on or buying digital clothing.

To show that it’s really serious about this move, earlier in the week, Zuckerberg announced that the company would be investing ~$10 billion in virtual and metaverse-related projects.

What else should I know?

The company said it chose the name “Meta” to serve as a reminder that there is always more to build.

Zuckerberg owns the Twitter handle @meta and meta.com. Meta.org belongs to the medical philanthropic arm of the non-for-profit organisation Zuckerberg co-founded with his physician wife, Priscilla Chan, in 2015.

The company said it’ll change its stock ticker from FB to MVRS, effective December 1.

Zuckerberg said Meta’s corporate structure will stay the same but that the company will now report 2 operating segments: Family of Apps (Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram etc.) and Facebook Reality Labs (VR/AR/Metaverse operations).

Interested in learning? Watch the hour-long video presentation where Zuckerberg explained what the metaverse life could look like.