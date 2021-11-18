TechCabal Daily – Everything’s up at Jumia ⬆

Good morning ☀️ ️

Davido, a renowned Afrobeats singer also known as OBO, raised pre-seed funding of ₦142,000,000 ($338,000) yesterday.

The round was led by angel investors who wrote check sizes starting from ₦1,000,000 ($2,380), some even going as high as ₦5,000,000 ($11,900).

Founded in 1992, the GOAT—known for good music and a charitable attitude—has announced his intention to use the funding to celebrate his founding year and expand his automobile collection.

While money didn’t fall on the GOAT per se, it definitely had no problem falling into his newly-activated Wema bank account.

TechCabal recognizes the opportunity to write a food-for-thought piece on this but we prefer to express our congratulations, and we’re quite grateful that we didn’t have to step in to save the day.