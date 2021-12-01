TechCabal Daily – Harnessing clean Arnergy ⚡

This year’s edition will spotlight the journeys of nine African creators including Nigerian food vlogger Sisi Yemmie, and Kenyan comedian Alex Mathenge.

Last year, the platform announced a $100 million fund to centre and amplify Black voices and perspectives on YouTube. Part of this commitment was the Africa Creator Week, a one-week virtual event dedicated to engaging, educating, and inspiring African creators on the platform.

Anyway, YouTube is running the second edition of its Africa Creator Week .

TWITTER MOVES TO PROTECT PRIVACY

Remember yesterday when we said nothing would change with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s resignation? Well, Twitter just proved us wrong.

In a blog post yesterday, Twitter announced that it would now allow private individuals request takedowns of photos and videos featuring them.

A harmful digital culture

The tech age has brought with it many new norms that are, no doubt, helpful to humanity. From cat videos to DIY posts, the internet and smartphones have made learning easy and fun.

It’s also helped manifest the harmful digital culture of constant recording. It happens everywhere: someone sees something that’s distressing or unique, and the first thing they do is whip out their phone to record.

If you don’t live in fear of waking up to find your bare ass trending on Twitter like this African billionaire did, or to find out someone has used your face as a meme, then you’re probably not conversant with social media.

This is what Twitter is trying to curb on its platform: recording and posting videos and photos of private individuals without their consent. According to the platform, they’re also doing this to shore up targeted harassment campaigns.

What people can’t tweet

“Sharing personal media, such as images or videos, can potentially violate a person’s privacy, and may lead to emotional or physical harm,” reads the Twitter safety blog post.

Only media with private individuals can be submitted for a takedown. Public individuals like celebrities, politicians—and maybe tech bros—will not be subject to the new rule.

Twitter will also take into consideration the context in which the media was shared. According to them, “…if a particular image and the accompanying tweet text adds value to the public discourse, is being shared in public interest, or is relevant to the community”, then the platform won’t remove the media.

Zooming out: This is of course in addition to Twitter’s existing ban that prevents users from sharing private information like home addresses and contact information without the owner’s consent. So if you’ve got a photo or a video up on Twitter you’d like taken down, simply click Report Tweet, select It’s abusive or harmful, and choose the Includes private information option to start the process.