TechCabal Daily – Eduk-ation 📚

Congolese-American basketballer and NBA Hall of Famer, Dikembe Mutombo, is joining 4DX Ventures as a Senior Advisor . This announcement is coming on the heels of news of the firm’s $60 million raise.

UBER PARTNERS WITH PAYMOB

Uber is expanding its payment options in Egypt.

On Monday, the ride-hailing platform announced a partnership with Paymob—Egypt’s leading digital payment service provider—to expand payments options in the Uber app. According to Uber, it’s all in a bid to financially integrate a broader base of Egyptian drivers and riders. Uber is also using the expansion to further its steps towards enhancing financial inclusion through ride-sharing technology, complementing Egypt Vision 2030.

A tug of war

Egypt has one of the fastest-growing populations of the Middle East and Northern Africa. Between 1996 and 2006, the country’s population grew by 48%, representing an increase of 30 million people in two decades. With such rapid growth comes high demand for affordable transportation, and Uber is not the only ride-hailing app on the market. It’s also not the most affordable, or the one with the most incentives.

In Egypt’s mobility market, Uber faces competition from Careem, InDriver, DiDi, and UK-based UVA—the last two in trial phases. While the app still holds the majority of the market share with 90,000 active drivers, the other competitors may soon give it a run for its money. InDriver, for instance, kicked off its expansion into Egypt by charging no commission from drivers. This directly affects Uber’s high commission rates of 22.5%.

Egyptian drivers have also worked out different ways to bypass paying Uber’s commission by cancelling trips when riders board and charging the full payment. Since most customers pay in cash, this works.

Moving towards a cashless society

Uber is shooting out a few solutions to combat this problem. Earlier in October, it partnered with Fawry to introduce payments through the myfawry app.

Now, its latest partnership with Paymob will allow riders top up their in-app wallets using various payment methods. In-app currencies will also have no expiry dates, “leaving riders to request rides without having to worry about carrying cash”. Finally, Uber also believes the partnership will ease drivers in their payment of its 22.5% commission fees.

Zoom out: It seems Uber still has a long way to go if it wants to win this competition. Seems companies like InDriver and Careem may know the way to people’s hearts. InDriver has mentioned that they’re presently focused on growth and will charge a 5%-9% commission in the future, but that’s still miles away from Uber’s rates.