👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Visa’s first African innovation studio

QUICK FIRE 🔥 WITH DANIEL JUNOWICZ

Daniel Junowicz is the RVP EMEA & Strategic Projects, at AppsFlyer, the global leader in mobile attribution. Prior to joining AppsFlyer, Daniel worked in the manufacturing sector in China for over 6 years. In 2014, Daniel brought his passion to AppsFlyer as the first employee on the Chinese team.

Holding a double BA in Business Administration and Far Eastern Studies, Daniel is also fluent in Hebrew, Spanish, Chinese and Portuguese.

Explain your job to a five-year-old

I help companies grow their mobile apps.

What’s something you wish you knew earlier in your career/life?

The importance of encouragement and giving compliments.

When I was younger, I was very driven towards execution, and often skipped over some of the softer skills that are also needed. Eventually, I discovered that you’re able to achieve much more when people are appreciated by their teammates and managers, instead of focusing on execution only.

What’s the most promising thing about tech in Africa?

The pace of innovation—it’s a young, dynamic, exciting continent with huge potential for growth.

What’s one misconception businesses/startups make about customer/business privacy?

That the only way to deliver a great customer experience is by accessing and sharing user-level data. The two aren’t mutually exclusive—you can still deliver exceptional experiences without compromising the privacy of your customers.

What’s the biggest barrier to Web3 on the continent?

Education. Widespread use of crypto and other web3 products will either require a higher level of financial and technological literacy across the general population, or the products themselves will need to deliver a less complex user experience.

This isn’t just limited to Africa though. Widespread education of crypto and web3 is something that applies globally.

What (singular) achievement are you most proud of?

I joined a small startup of 20 people and helped the company enter and expand into a variety of markets. Today we are 1,500 proud employees and market leaders in all of the markets I helped to penetrate.

What’s something you love doing that you’re terrible at. And what’s something you really do not like doing that you’re great at.

I’m terrible at design yet as a manager I’m often required to prepare executive summaries, which I’m completely okay with!

I’m still not used to speaking and presenting in front of an audience, even though I’ve been doing it for many years and usually get positive feedback.