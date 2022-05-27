Introducing: TC Weekender

TechCabal is launching a new newsletter. 🎉🎉 It’s called “TC Weekender” and will feature a list of the most important African tech stories you missed during the week.

Every article featured in TC Weekender will be curated and hand-picked by TechCabal’s editorial team with support from anyone who works in Big Cabal Media. The newsletter will also have some of the most hilarious tech tweets we find, and some fun games. TC Weekender will go out every Saturday morning at 9 AM.

TechCabal already has two existing newsletters—TC Daily, and The Next Wave— both of which are widely read and loved by people in our local and global communities. TC Weekender’s addition to our newsletter family couldn’t have come at a better time— Africa’s tech ecosystem is growing in leaps and bounds, and we want to keep you as connected to important news as possible.

TC Weekender officially launches tomorrow, May 28, and we’re inviting everyone who wants to keep up with the top tech news to join the waitlist. Sign up to find out what you could be getting.

We’re also very open to feedback and respectful criticism; so if you have any thoughts, please share them with us: 📧 team@techcabal.com

Thanks for reading and have a lovely day!

Editorial TechCabal Editorial Team