👨🏿‍🚀 TechCabal Daily – Apple’s sweet 16

In other news on Musk’s feelings, the billionaire is also threatening to withdraw his Twitter bid because he believes they’re hiding data.

Last year, Tesla announced that it had 99,290 employees worldwide. A 10% cut is about 9,929 people who will be losing their jobs as Musk, who also instituted a hiring freeze, told Tesla executives that lay-offs were necessary because he has a “super bad feeling” about the economy.

This came in a few days after CEO Elon Musk cancelled working from home for Tesla employees.

Tech lay-offs have continued into June as Tesla announced that it would be letting go 10% of its workforce.

Is this column helpful to you? Please take our survey .

HIGHLIGHTS FROM APPLE’S DEVELOPER CONFERENCE

Yesterday, Apple’s 2022 edition of the World Wide Developers’ Conference (WWDC) kicked off with exciting new updates for the iOS family.

Here’s what’s coming to Apple:

The iOS 16

We’ve all been looking forward to Apple’s sweet iOS 16, the 16th edition of its operating system. We’ve all heard rumours in the past few months but Apple itself has confirmed features that will be coming with the iOS 16 later this year.

iOS 16 will feature an updated and customisable lock screen panel that will allow you change the font and colour of your date and time, add weather widgets, and calendar events. The lock screen will also come with a Live Activities feature that will give you live updates on things like Uber rides and sports events.

If you’re excited about Twitter and WhatsApp’s upcoming edit button features, you’ll also love the iOS 16 update for messages. iOS 16 will allow you to edit typos out of sent messages, unsend messages, and mark message threads as unread so you can come back to them later.

We don’t know when exactly but iOS 16 will be released later this year, and only people with iPhone 8 and up will be able to upgrade to the new operating system.

Bite Buy now, pay later

Apple is also falling for the BNPL craze.

It announced Apple Pay Later, a new feature that lets you pay in 4 installments when you use Apple’s payments service, Apple Pay.

Apple Pay Later will be launched with the iOS 16, and users can buy anything and spread their payments across 6 weeks.

It makes sense that Apple is tapping into a sector with a market value that’s set to double by 2024.

A chip off the old block

Apple also announced the M2 chip, a new flagship of its chip processors lineup that includes the M1, the M1 Pro, and the M1 Ultra.

Compared to the M1, the M2 chip will boost CPU performance by 18% while GPUs will receive a 32% boost. The M2 also comes with 100Gbps of memory bandwidth, and 24GB of unified memory, about 50% more bandwidth than the M1.

There’s only 1 Apple device with the M2 chip for now and it’s the 2022 model of the MacBook Air which has a $1,199 price tag for 8GB or RAM and 256GB of storage. The 16GB/512GB variant will start at $1,499.

Zoom out: These are only the highlights but Apple announced some other minor updates at the conference. For example, the iFitness app—which was previously only available to people who had Apple Watches—will soon be available on all Apple phones, regardless of if users have an iWatch or not.



*TechCabal urges all Android users to refrain from commenting on how they had these features first. We sympathise with you but please remember the saying: An Apple a day keeps peace of mind away. 🙏🏿