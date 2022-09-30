Consumer Tech TC Game: Guess the loan app By Ngozi Chukwu Sep 30, 2022 Image source: Techcabal Share this article Get the best African tech newsletters in your inbox TC Daily Next Wave Events Weekender Subscribe More from this author Consumer Tech The Seven search-changing features Google announced during Search On 22 Ngozi Chukwu Funding TC Game: Unscramble “embezzle” Ngozi Chukwu African female founders Women-owned SMEs in South Africa get an exclusive accelerator from Grindstone and Naspers Ngozi Chukwu