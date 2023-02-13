For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. This is the equal and opposite side of last week’s argument for venture capital to copy PE.

Last week I suggested that venture capital might benefit from taking on some characteristics of private equity in order to improve exit chances. From the feedback I received, it is clear that many investors are thinking in this direction.

Ola Brown, founding partner at Healthcare Capital Africa had written a note on LinkedIn outlining venture capital’s shift towards a private equity approach to evaluating investments. “I do believe that the asset class is evolving for legal reasons as well to improve its returns/performance. I outlined a greater and more objective focus on revenue/potential revenue as a basis for valuations, deeper and more extensive due diligence and improved corporate governance,” she wrote.

Managing partner at Lateral Frontiers Capital, Rob Eloff, agrees. In 5 places to escape to this investment winter, he wrote “The reset in valuations and macroeconomic outlook has challenged us to reflect on headwinds and opportunities for innovation.” He goes on to list five thematic investment destinations that African investors may want to take a closer look at in 2023. In discussing his third theme, “Private equity in overdrive, Eloff points out that growth private equity activity in the US has “ratcheted up over the past 6 months with strategies to take bloated moderate growers private or to recapitalize strong technology stacks that require business model pivots”.

Eloff expects this type of increased activity from private equity firms. Indeed the recently concluded $400 million funding of Egypt’s MNT Halan involved a $260 million secondary transaction that saw a group of private equity investors exchanging stakes in the company at a reported $1 billion valuation, post-money. Consequently, the Lateral Frontiers boss makes the case for leading US PE firms to look towards Africa for deals.