Do you still want to be a VC?

Ahem! We are beginning to see the contours of the venture market for both founders and venture capitalists and one thing is clear: everyone is fundraising. But at the same time, we are confidently assured of an investment tsunami waiting to happen courtesy of billions of “dry powder” dollars.

This is even as the market (read cheap-money-addicted investors) struggles to find the floor and reprice equity purchases.

To divert a bit, I believe that broadly seeking to reprice assets in investment bands to “set a standard” is essentially the same thing as what got us here in the first place. Or, to put it another way, that venture capital has extended itself into funding many different types of businesses is no excuse for seeking uniform types of valuation across deal stages. It is lazy. This groupthink-enabling “standardisation” is in fact exactly why the hot potato passing game was efficient. It was easy and popular (remember the Twitter posts arguing African valuations and urging founders not to accept less?) to adopt pervading market valuations.

Having said that, let’s dive into this curious phenomenon where both VCs and entrepreneurs are in the market for money.

Why everyone is raising?

If you haven’t noticed, more investors are talking about their firms, hosting virtual roadshows, physically travelling and generally doing the things that send the signal that they need more or new funding partners. This is especially true for emerging VCs and firms raising their first institutional capital. As early as last year, The Information reported on how US VC firms were seeking Middle-Eastern money, and on LinkedIn, family office managers and sovereign wealth funds in the Middle East flaunted their status with a flourish.

If you have been watching the news, you’ll easily recognise that venture capital is only one of the many players also in the market for capital. Government and corporate credit markets as well as private equity firms are paradoxically flush with “dry powder” and hungry for the capital they want to invest into the abundance of deals now shipping water as last year’s financial crisis deepens. Seriously there are good businesses that were unfortunately caught on the wrong side of the tide.

Everyone is raising because the world of venture capital is no longer as certain as it used to be. One way this manifests for investors is that Limited Partners’ (LPs)—the people who invest in venture capital and private equity funds—cold feet about how their money is deployed is effectively reducing the real amount of capital under management.

Partner Message Receive money from family and friends living abroad in minutes this holiday season with $end.



Visit send.flutterwave.com and do it now! Go to $end

So despite large sums stashed away (not really, but more on this later) as dry powder, even VC partners who have raised have to basically fundraise every time they make a capital call. An example from a late 2022 Forbes article illustrates a problem that has only grown worse.

Eunice Ajim, who is raising her first fund to back seed-stage startups in sub-Saharan Africa, says that when she attempted to conduct her first capital call—in which VCs ask for LPs to wire over a portion of the money they committed—more than half of the money did not arrive. As a result, she’s been forced to make $25,000 to $50,000 investments into startups in which she’d previously been hoping to invest $100,000 to $150,000.

When investors have to rehash their pitch every time they make capital calls, it sort of grows on you—not a bad thing per se, but also not the best frame of mind from which to plan and support a portfolio.

Too many venture funds do not explain this

It’s tempting to assume that VCs are in perpetual fundraising mode because there are simply more investors. And there’s good reason to entertain this thinking. VC firms have multiplied.

In 1985, there were more than 290 active VC firms in the US, with roughly $17 billion under management, spread across 530 funds. On the eve of the Global Financial Crisis in 2008, there were about 900 managing circa $230 billion. And by 2020, active US-based venture capital firms numbered over 1,300, with $444 billion in assets under management. Since then—especially with the rise and rise of micro VCs—the number has swelled. And this is not only happening in the United States. Between 2013 and 2017, European fund managers added 1,465 new firms, bringing the number from 657 in 2013 to 2,122 in 2017, according to data from Statista.

In Africa too, more new (and mostly micro VC) firms have been set up in the last seven years than existed maybe two decades ago. And they’re active and responsible for the heavy lifting at the early stage.