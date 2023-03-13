Next Wave: Walking through the valley of the shadow of death

Web version. Original published 12 March 2023

— Gangsta’s Paradise by Coolio ft Tupac Shakur

The world of venture has a propensity for the loud and dramatic, and the last six months have been nothing short of drama for technology businesses and for national economies. The sad type of drama.

This week’s newsletter will focus on three hoodoos that each mark a stage in the development of this economic valley of death. We’re talking how leverage crises is strangling food commerce startups. Plus an entry about the warning shot for Africa’s VC ecosystem despite dodging a direct hit from Silicon Valley drama.

Sitting on leverage

Debt financing is one of the rare artefacts of modern economics that is simultaneously attractive and unappealing. Especially today. It doesn’t matter whether you are a full-blown UN-recognised sovereign state or a tiny 10-person startup that just raised $5 million on the eve of the collapse of a long-running tech bubble.

But the leading benefits of credit—no equity dilution and leverage to expand the business, or for governments to stimulate an economy—collapse when the cost of issuing credit loses its lustre. For singular entities, the concern is contained, but for connected systems, a kick from a well-heeled boot can cause one too many dominoes to fall.

Of course, you know this very well. I am simply pointing out that in an environment where risks of national debt crises are elevated, the financial sector will be prudent to prepare to bite the bullet. In a deeply financialised world, financial sector troubles mean that the real economy will have to live through waves of economic hardship as the government and finance wonks attempt to recalibrate the default.

Food, inflation and credit

The most visible manifestation of this chain of crises is in food. Last week, Kenyan punditry went ballistic as the Central Bank of Kenya directed commercial banks to ration USD, following a worsening foreign exchange shortage. Several currency traders and importers say banks have imposed a daily cap on dollar purchases of as little as $5,000. At the same time, years of severe drought have contributed to a rising food import bill. In 2022, Kenya’s food import bill hit a 5-year high, according to data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS).

Kenya has major debt repayments due next year, in 2025 and 2026, even as public debt sustainability indicators like the debt service costs as a fraction of exports, have deteriorated. To complicate matters, global bond markets have tightened, making it difficult for the country to refinance some of its debt by issuing Eurobonds.

All of this economic mumbo-jumbo is most accurately expressed at food stalls and grocery shops.

As Egypt clearly understands, ahead of the Ramadan fast, the country’s national leadership opened Egypt’s annual Ramadan food drives three months ahead of schedule to help combat rising food prices, courtesy of a shortage in the supply of food and, more importantly, a shortage of the foreign currency needed to release food that has already arrived from Egyptian ports.

As the economic crisis bites, it is strengthening informal retail markets. For example, the Tuesday street market in the densely populated El Talbia neighbourhood, one of Cairo’s poorest, is growing in popularity and attracting new shoppers every week who come from all over the Cairo area, for cheap prices.

In countries that are already far ahead of the valley of death curve, like Argentina, special “food FX rates” are being created to help combat unrelenting inflation. After being cut off from international markets, following its ninth debt default in 2020, Argentina introduced a “soy dollar” scheme, in September 2022 that allowed farmers to export soybeans at a premium rate of 200 pesos to the dollar instead of the official rate of about 150 pesos at the time. The government expected the move to help shore up foreign reserves. Last week, the country revealed plans for a wine currency FX scheme—the “Malbec dollar” exchange rate.

Let’s not talk about Ghana and a (potentially) worse crisis on the horizon for Nigeria.

I’ve walked you through all of this just to say that the economic situation as expressed in FX and debt crises for countries where imported food makes up a huge chunk of how people are fed is not looking bright. And why is this important?

Because we have massively funded food commerce as an alternative to regular e-commerce in the hope that better distribution enabled by smartphone technology will lighten the load for informal retailers. But has it?