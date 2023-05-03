There are times you may need to transfer airtime from your airtime balance to another MTN user. Or you may be in a situation whereby you need airtime but can’t recharge or buy from anywhere and your only bet is someone sending you airtime. So how do you get through to a potential sender without airtime or mobile data? No worries. Here, we’ll show you how to transfer or request airtime on MTN in South Africa.

Requesting airtime on MTN in South Africa

In a case where you need to request airtime from another MTN user in South Africa, the MTN Me2U service is available for you.

With this service, you can ask a friend or family to send you airtime, SMSs or data straight to your line. And it’s free.

To request airtime, simply dial *136*3# and follow the prompts. Or dial *136*6328*(cell phone number you’re requesting from)#

Send airtime on MTN in South Africa

The MTN Me2U service is also your way forward when you’re looking for how to send airtime on MTN in South Africa.

Simply dial *136*3# and follow the prompts you see. You can also just dial *136*6328*(cellphone number you’re sending airtime to)*(value of airtime)#.

Transferring airtime with the mobile app in South Africa

If you’re an MTN mobile subscriber in South Africa, transferring airtime to your loved ones has never been easier with the MTN mobile app. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to transfer airtime:

Download and install the MTN mobile app on your smartphone. Register/log in to the app with your MTN number and password. Click on the “Airtime Share” option on the main menu. Enter the recipient’s MTN number and the amount you want to transfer. Confirm the transaction and enter your MTN mobile app PIN. The recipient will receive an SMS notification with the airtime transferred.

That’s it about how to send or request airtime on MTN in South Africa.

Damilola Makinde Author