Noiseless headphones over noiseless earbuds

In today’s fast-paced world, earbuds and headphones have become a ubiquitous part of our lives. We use them to enjoy music, take calls, and immerse ourselves in podcasts and audiobooks. While they provide convenience and entertainment, you may want to favour headphones over earbuds.

One of the most significant dangers of earbuds and headphones is the potential for noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL). The World Health Organization estimates that over one billion teenagers and young adults are at risk of developing hearing loss due to unsafe listening practices, and these small devices contribute to the problem. Listening at high volumes for extended periods can damage the delicate hair cells in the inner ear responsible for transmitting sound to the brain.

Particularly, the proximity of earbuds to the eardrum makes them risky. Unlike headphones that rest over the ears, earbuds sit directly inside the ear canal, increasing the risk of causing more damage at lower volumes. Users tend to compensate for background noise by turning up the volume, leading to even greater risks of hearing damage.

Another hazard of using earbuds is the potential for ear infections. By placing them in our ears frequently, we introduce the possibility of carrying bacteria into our ears, leading to irritation, inflammation, and infections in the ear canal.

Key benefits of headphones over earbuds

6 benefits of noise-cancelling headphones over noise-cancelling earbuds:

1. Comfort

Noise-cancelling headphones typically have larger ear cups that provide more comfort and less ear fatigue during extended use compared to earbuds.

2. Sound quality

Headphones usually have larger drivers, resulting in better sound quality and a more immersive listening experience than ear-buds.

3. Noise Isolation

Over-ear headphones offer better passive noise isolation by covering the entire ear, reducing external noises even without active noise cancellation.

4. Battery life

Due to their larger size, noise-cancelling headphones can accommodate larger batteries, leading to longer battery life compared to earbuds.

5. Durability

Headphones tend to be more robust and durable due to their construction, making them more suitable for frequent use and travel. Earbuds can easily fall off and get lost.

6. Customization

Some noise-cancelling headphones come with adjustable settings, allowing users to customize the level of noise cancellation according to their preferences.

Final thoughts on noiseless headphones over noiseless earbuds

Keep in mind that personal preferences and use cases may vary, and both noise-cancelling headphones and ear-buds have their unique advantages based on individual needs.

Nevertheless, by understanding the risks associated with these devices and adopting safe listening practices, we can keep enjoying our favourite audio content while safeguarding our precious sense of hearing.

