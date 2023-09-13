👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily-Sendy delivered, but at what cost?

Sendy’s firesale ignited by $1million monthly burn rate

Sendy delivered, but at what cost?

The Kenyan logistics startup which shut down operations last month, and is now seeking a buyer, was reportedly burning through a whopping $1 million every month.

Image source: TechCabal

A little back story: According to sources familiar with the comapny, the business took a nosedive when costs rose due to factors like iterative fuel price hikes from 2022 and the August 2022 Kenyan elections that had many people apprehensive. The sources explained that as a result, many manufacturers scaled down production, which meant fewer deliveries for Sendy. But they still had to cough up money for expensive fuel. As Sendy continued making deliveries at a loss, it was banking on a market correction and order volumes to return to normal. However, the fundraising environment worsened, forcing the company to lay off staff to extend its runway.

There’s more. Sources also say that Sendy has undisclosed financial obligations that’s made it tricky for them to find a buyer. These obligations, which may have to be absorbed by the buyer, are a crucial reason why a sale has been complicated.

Sendy has two main products; Sendy Transport and Sendy Fulfillment, but it seems what potential buyers are really after is Sendy’s nifty technology. According to a source, they’ve got top-notch software for booking and tracking transport vehicles.

Zoom out: Wasoko and Sabi are among the companies rumoured to be interested in buying Sendy, but they have declined to comment regarding sendy at this time. In August, Sendy’s CEO, Mesh Alloys, initially said a deal would be closed in two weeks, but it’s all gone quiet on that front.