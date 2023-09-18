Newsletters

👨🏿‍🚀 TechCabal Daily- TikTok’s $379 million hiccup

18th September 2023
Someone quit his job over the weekend.

Nigeria’s central bank governor, Godwin Emefiele, has resigned from his job at the apex bank. Yemi Cardoso, a man who could have been vice president of Nigeria in 2015, has been nominated to take Emefiele’s place. Here is all you need to know about him.

In today’s edition

  • Tiktok to pay $379 million fine
  • MPESA to integrate Apple Pay soon
  • Fact-checking African elections with AI
  • The World Wide Web3
  • Event: Moonshot Conference
  • Job opportuinities 

Social Media

Tiktok to pay $379 million fine

lady looking shocked thinking about euros
Image source: Zikoko Memes

 TikTok, the popular video-sharing platform, has been fined $379 million for not protecting children’s data according to the strict requirements of the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). But that’s not all—TikTok has been given three months to revamp its data processing practices and make sure that they meet  the GDPR standards. 

ICYMI:  Concerns about privacy and child safety on social media platforms have been ringing alarm bells both within the public and among regulators. Notably, the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office previously slapped TikTok with a $15.7 million fine for mishandling children’s data. Months ago, Meta-owned Instagram was also fined $431.9 million for data protection violations involving children. 

How did TikTok fall short? One of the risky things found out about TikTok was that  TikTok allowed child accounts to be “paired” with unverified non-child users through the “Family Pairing” feature, without confirming whether the user was indeed the child’s parent or guardian. Another thing is  the default account settings allowed anyone, both within and outside TikTok, to view content posted by underage users.  TikTok failed to implement adequate technical and organizational measures to address this. 

Zoom out: The investigation  didn’t reveal any breaches in TikTok’s age verification methods, a topic that had sparked disagreements with various regional regulators in the past.However, that and the ardent protective measures for young users of social media platforma continue to be an issue of concern globally.

Fintech

MPESA to integrate Apple Pay

flutterwave founder
Image source: Zikoko Memes

Kenyan mobile money provider Safaricom is working on a partnership with Apple Inc. to integrate MPESA.  Soon, users will have a shiny new option to send and receive funds across the globe.

ICYMI:Back in 2018, M-Pesa executed a similar move by integrating with the American payment platform PayPal, enabling customers to deposit funds from M-PESA into the American payment system. Likewise, users had the option to transfer funds from PayPal into their M-PESA accounts.

So when will Apple Pay happen?  As of now, there are no specific details available regarding the current state of development. Interestingly, it was the Kenyan president who disclosed this upcoming partnership during his address at the ongoing US-African Business Roundtable just last week.

Zoom out: While the news of Safaricom’s partnership with Apple Inc. is undoubtedly exciting, it’s essential to recognize that other forward-thinking payment providers like Nala had already embraced the international payment system months before. Recently, Nigeria-based payment processor Interswitch made headlines by announcing its integration with Apple Pay competitor Google Pay. 

TC Insights

Fact-checking African elections with AI

As of 2022, there were 384 million social media users in Africa, making social media an easy way to access news and information for Africans. Yet this comes with its risks. The easy accessibility of information means fake news can spread widely, making it hard for internet users to trust what they consume online.

According to a survey conducted by The University of Sheffield, almost half of African media consumers are increasingly exposed to misinformation every day.

With multiple elections scheduled to be held across different African countries, there has been an increase in fake news across diverse social media platforms. While fact-checking plays a key role in fixing this, there are not enough human fact-checkers on the continent to keep pace with serving the public with verified claims, given the massive and high-speed flow of political misinformation during elections.

Funding Tracker week 37
Image Source: TC Insights

Automated fact-checking (AFC) could help reduce the spread of online misinformation with tools driven by artificial intelligence like Storyzy, Emergent, Full Fact, Twitter Trails, Lazy Truth, ClaimReview, Factstream, etc. With a growing use around the world, adopting them can assist local fact-checkers in the processes of identifying or verifying fake news and information in real-time, and retrieving relevant evidence to debunk misleading claims as they arise. 

Abideen Olasupo, the founder of Nigeria-based FactCheckElections, believes the adoption of automated fact-checking in tackling election misinformation is still in its early stages in Africa, as there is a long way to go before the approach becomes widespread. “One challenge is the limited access to technology and the internet in many African countries, which makes it difficult to reach a wide audience with fact-checking information,” he told TechCabal. “Another is the limited funding for fact-checking platforms, which can make it difficult for them to scale their operations.”

Meanwhile, automated fact-checking may not accurately detect misinformation spread through visual content and complicated claims. Adesola Ikulajolu, the fact-check lead at RoundCheck, said the limitation of automated fact-checking is when verifying certain misinformation that can only be done via human verifications like phone calls and emails. “This is because automation can only work perfectly to the degree to which it has been programmed,” he told TechCabal. Ikulajolu recommends that for automated fact-checking to be fully adopted for elections in Africa, there should be a deliberate coalition of fact-checkers to provide verified information and authoritative data to be programmed.

Get all our reports

here and watch videos from our events. Got any research requests? Send them to us here.

Crypto Tracker

The World Wide Web3

Source:

Tc_insight

Coin Name

Current Value

Day

Month
Bitcoin $26,642

+ 0.41%

+ 0.84%
Ether $1,628

– 0.04%

– 2.69%
BNB

$217

+ 1.21%

+ 1.58%
Cardano $0.2485

– 0.34%

– 3.54%

* Data as of 04:26 AM WAT, September 18, 2023.

