👨🏿‍🚀 TechCabal Daily-Can Francis Dufay rescue Jumia?

Most NFT collections now have a value of zero Ethereum

Gif source: Tenor

NFTs are now almost worthless.

NFTs, once admired as darlings, are now out of favour.

According to an analysis conducted by crypto gambling website DappGambl, 95% of NFT collections are now almost worthless. The gambling platform reviewed about 69,795 NFT collections and found that they had a market capitalisation of zero Ethereum.

While some NFTs still hold their value, only 21% of the collections studied by DappGambl had 100% ownership. Findings from the analysis also estimate that less than 1% of NFTs are worth $6,000 or more.

Why the drop in value? Due to the crypto downturn in 2022, values of most NFTs nosedived leaving most investors in red. Investors who had previously bought digital collectables at high values couldn’t sell at a loss. However, DappGambl said that NFT projects that lacked clear use cases, compelling narratives, or genuine artistic value didn’t attract attention and sales.

Sidebar: Shortly after one year that YouTuber, Logan Paul purchased the Bumblebee NFT for $623,000, the NFTs are now worth a meagre $10.

Zoom out: NFTs introduced the world to a new world of owning and monetising digital assets, however, the latest findings by DappGambl remind the world of the volatility of the NFT market.