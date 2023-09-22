Latest on using the KPLC self service 2023

Kenya Power, the leading electricity distributor in Kenya’s Self-Service Portal (KPLC), offers a range of services, from registering your account to paying bills and tracking your consumption. In this article, we will walk you through the essential steps to make the most of this portal.

Registration for the KPLC self-service for landlords

To access the KPLC Self-Service Portal, you first need to register. Follow these steps:

1. Visit the official Kenya Power website (www.kplc.co.ke).

2. Click on the “Self-Service” tab, which will redirect you to the Self-Service Portal.

3. Select “Register” to initiate the registration process.

4. Fill in your details, including your account number, recognised ID, a valid email address and phone number, and a password.

5. Agree to the terms and conditions, and then click “Register.”

6. You will receive a verification email/SMS; enter the code to confirm your registration.

Tenant registration for the KPLC self-service

If you’re a tenant, you can register as well. Tenant registration is essential for proper billing and account management. Follow these steps:

1. During registration, click on “Tenant Registration.”

2. Enter your landlord’s account number, your landlord’s phone number, and the meter number.

3. Verify the details and click “Submit.”

4. Your tenant registration will be confirmed once it’s approved by Kenya Power.

Login to Kenya Power portal

Once you’re registered, you can log in to the KPLC Self-Service Portal using your email/phone number and password. This portal offers a secure and convenient way to manage your electricity account from the comfort of your home or office.

List of services on the KPLC self-service portal

The KPLC Self-Service Portal offers a comprehensive range of services to cater to your electricity-related needs. Here is a list of some key services available:

1. Bill payment: Easily pay your electricity bills online using various payment options, including M-Pesa, Airtel Money, Equitel, or debit/credit cards.

2. Token purchase

: Purchase prepaid electricity tokens directly from the portal. You can also check your token purchase history.

3. Bill history: Access your billing history to track your monthly electricity consumption and expenditure.

4. Statement request: Request and download your account statement for tax or record-keeping purposes.

5. Change of contacts: Update your contact details, such as email addresses and phone numbers, to ensure you receive timely notifications and updates from Kenya Power.

6. Report a fault: Report any electricity-related faults or outages directly through the portal for prompt assistance.

7. Application for new connection: Apply for a new electricity connection conveniently without visiting a Kenya Power office.

8. Meter reading: Submit your meter readings online, helping ensure accurate billing.

Kenya Power Self-Service App

In addition to the web portal, Kenya Power also offers a mobile app for added convenience. The Kenya Power Self-Service App is available for both Android and iOS devices. Here are some benefits of using the app:

1. Accessibility: Access your electricity account anytime, anywhere, from your smartphone or tablet.

2. Bill payments: Make quick and secure bill payments using various mobile payment options.

3. Token Purchase: Purchase prepaid tokens on the go and get notifications on your mobile device.

4. Notifications: Receive real-time alerts and notifications regarding your account and any service disruptions.

5. Fault reporting: Easily report power faults and outages directly through the app.

Final thoughts

The Kenya Power Self-Service Portal and the accompanying mobile app have transformed the way customers interact with their electricity accounts. These platforms offer a seamless and convenient experience, allowing users to manage their electricity consumption, pay bills, and access various services with ease. Registering on the portal and utilising the mobile app can simplify your relationship with Kenya Power while ensuring that you stay in control of your electricity needs.

