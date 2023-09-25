👨🏿‍🚀 TechCabal Daily-Kenya signs $60 million deal with the US

Kenya signs $60 million deal with the US

Image source: The US embassy in Kenya

The United States Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) has inked a $60 million deal with Kenya. This agreement, known as the “Kenya Urban Mobility and Growth Threshold Program,” will support four mobility projects: the Integrated Transport Planning project, the First and Last Mile Connections project, the Detailed Land Use project, and the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

If this feels like déjà vu, you might be recalling the time in March when the European Union (EU) and Kenya entered a Ksh 50 billion ($378 million) financing agreement to integrate zero-emission electric (BRT) buses into the public transport network in Nairobi, the capital city.

Much like that agreement, this recent deal with the US will also finance the purchase of climate-friendly vehicles powered by electricity, hybrid, and biodiesel for the BRT network. This announcement comes on the heels of the African Climate Summit, recently held in Nairobi. During the week-long summit, Kenyan President William Ruto showcased electric vehicles by driving an electric car, accompanied by an all-electric fleet for his motorcade consisting of electric motorcycles from local electric mobility startups.

Kenya is going green fast. The country is committed to transitioning fully to zero-emission vehicles by 2040. So it has been welcoming a lot of mobility startups that are providing motorcycles, cars, shuttles, and buses. This includes Roam, Ampersand, Spiro, KiriEVs, and others. There are also charging stations, and battery swap stations popping up across the country. Later in the year, the Kenyan government is set to publish an e-mobility policy that will set the framework for the development of the required infrastructure.

Zoom out: Some other East African countries are taking this zero-emission challenge just as seriously as Kenya. Rwanda for instance has tax breaks for purchases of electric vehicles. However, per Ventures Africa, South Africa is the current leading market for EVs in the continent.