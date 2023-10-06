👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Zambia gets Starlink

Don’t miss out. Buy your tickets for Moonshot Conference here , and get a 25% discount with our Independence flash sales.

We’re five days away from The Moonshot Conference where Africa’s most audacious thinkers and builders will share insights and celebrate innovation on the continent from October 11–12.

Alterra Capital Partners, which assumed responsibility for Carlyle’s assets related to sub-Saharan Africa during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in mid-2020, is spearheaded by a team of seasoned investors who have achieved six successful company exits, returning $600 million to investors. Per Bloomberg , the firm has invested approximately $1 billion across 23 companies in Africa, indicating a significant track record in the region.

Other investors: Alterra’s fund has also attracted investment from notable institutions including Standard Bank Group Ltd., International Finance Corp., Norfund AS, Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft GmbH, and Allianz SE’s AfricaGrow fund.

The investors, Alterra Capital Partners, an Africa-focused private equity firm, has ambitious plans to raise up to $500 million in the coming months and has already secured $140 million in its initial closing.

Aliko Dangote, Africas richest man, has teamed up with US billionaire investors to back a $500 million Africa-focused fund.

Fintech

Opay deny claims of opening account for people without consent

Chinese-backed fintech Opay has denied claims that it opened accounts for customers without their consent. The Nigerian fintech, on Tuesday, started an internal investigation on the matter.

Zoom in: The allegation of these accounts began earlier this week when a user shared on X that he and other members of his family had Opay accounts without ever opening one. The tweet quickly went viral with more people claiming they also had already existing Opay accounts without their knowledge.

Opay has, however, denied such allegations claiming that the complaints via social media have been checked and resolved. “It is also important to note that OPay has never created nor does it operate any account on behalf of any individual,” OPay said in its statement to TechCabal.

One theory is that users might have had these accounts through OPay former superapp offerings—ORide, OFood or OKash—which were powered by the Opay wallet. However, several users insist they never used any of those services.

Zoom out: The Nigerian consumer protection body is currently investigating the case of these phantom accounts and requires Opay to provide explanations for the phantom accounts