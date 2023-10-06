👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Zambia gets Starlink

Starlink is live in Zambia
Zambia has become the latest to join a growing queue of countries with access to Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite-based internet service. Starlink got its operating licence for Zambia in June. Paratus Zambia, a telecom operator, will handle its distribution in the country.
Per Starlink’s website, it costs 10,744 Zambian kwacha ($505) for Starlink’s hardware, and 507 Zambian kwacha ($24) for the monthly subscription. Zambians will enjoy download speeds of up to 120mb/s on the internet service.
Since its launch on the continent in January, Starlink has expanded to 6 African countries—Mozambique, Rwanda, Mauritius, Sierra Leone and Nigeria—with Zambia being the latest addition. However, Africa’s largest internet-consuming nation, South Africa is yet to join this list.
ICYMI: Starlink’s launch in South Africa has been stalled due to the internet provider’s refusal to give up a 30% stake of its equity to the country. In a bid to a get the licence required to run in the country, Starlink requires a IECS and IECNS licence which requires that it gives up 30% of its equity to a “historically disadvantaged group”.
Zoom out: Starlink’s launch in Zambia scores a win for the service adoption on the continent as it has faced several regulatory hurdles. The service is set to launch in 19 more African countries in 2023, and another 16 in the coming year.
Funding Tracker
This week, South African payments solutions provider Stitch announced a $25 million Series A extension round. Ribbit Capital led the funding round with involvement from investors, including PayPal Ventures, The Raba Partnership, CRE Venture Capital, and 9 Yards Capital.
Here are other deals for the week:
- Kenya’s Lipa Later, a fintech platform raised $3.4 million from a privately-placed debt issuance to help it expand its offerings. The debt capital raise was supported by Rubicon Landing and KN Law.
- Egyptian fintech startup MoneyHash closed an undisclosed seed funding from GitHub founder Tom Preston-Werner.
The World Wide Web3
Source:
|
Coin Name
|
Current Value
|
Day
|
Month
|Bitcoin
|$27,489
|
– 0.62%
|
+ 7.10%
|Ether
|$1,618
|
– 1.68%
|
– 0.88%
|BNB
|
$211
|
– 1.00%
|
– 1.67%
|Cardano
|$0.2618
|
+1.94%
|
+ 2.07%
* Data as of 9:20 PM WAT, October 5, 2023.
- NGX Group – Team lead- Technology Listings – Lagos, Nigeria (On-site)
- RAD Resources – Project Manager – Cape Town, South Africa (Unspecified)
- HyperionDev – Global Head of Marketing – Cape Town, South Africa (On-site)
- Electrum – Project Manager – Cape Town, South Africa (On-site)
- Jumia – Senior Engineering Manager – Nairobi, Kenya (On-site)
- Sun King– Senior Graphics Designer – Lagos, Nigeria (Unspecified)
- Media Trust Group – Digital Marketer – Abuja, Nigeria (Unspecified)
- Gomoney– Software Engineer- Backend – Remote
There are more jobs on TechCabal’s job board. If you have job opportunities to share, please submit them at bit.ly/tcxjobs.
