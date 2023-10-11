👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – A Moonshot Day!

Share this newsletter:

Regulation Opay, DHL, Meta in Data privacy violations crosshairs Image source: ZikokoMemes Opay, DHL, and Meta may face the full wrath of the law NDPC. The companies may have their hands in hot water if found guilty of data privacy violations by the Nigerian Data Protection Commission (NDPC). What is their offence? Opay is being investigated over claims of opening accounts for people without their consent. The fintech has, however, rebuffed those claims. The details around Meta and DHL’s possible infractions are unclear. A highly placed source told TechCabal that Meta customers complained that the company targeted them in behavioral advertisements without their consent. The big tech company said it was working with the NDPC on the inquiry. A bowl of consequences: Under the Nigerian Data Protection Act, all three companies may be asked to pay ₦10 million ($1,000) or 2% of their gross revenues in 2022, as fines if found guilty.

Streaming Multichoice beats Openview in court fight GIF source: YungNollywood A South African high court has ruled out eMedia’s case against Multichoice. What’s happening?: On October 1, Openview, DStv’s competitor and owners of eMedia, took the broadcaster to court over a dispute about broadcasting rights for the Rugby World Cup. Multichoice had struck a deal—valued around R57 million ($3 million)—with South Africa’s public broadcaster, SABC, to exclusively broadcast the Rugby World Cup matches live in the country. However, MultiChoice prohibited the SABC from airing the games on third-party platforms it doesn’t own, like Openview-owned eMedia. Openview deemed this move by Multichoice to be “overtly anti-competitive” and published an open letter to express its displeasure at some Multichoice executives, before finally taking the broadcaster to court. However, the jury has backed Multichoice saying that the broadcaster paid heavily to acquire the exclusive broadcasting rights for the Rugby World Cup, and that it would be financially unwise to give out the exclusivity it paid for. Zoom out: Multichoice’s victory dashes South Africans’ hopes of watching rugby matches for free on Openview.

Telecoms Airtel partners with Thunes Image source: DMForCredit, Seriously Smartcash Payment Service Bank (PSB) Limited has unveiled a convenient solution for its customers. The PSB, which is a subsidiary of Airtel Nigeria, has announced a partnership with Thunes, a cross-border payments infrastructure provider, to offer international remittances in naira to mobile wallets. How the service works: The service allows Smartcash PSB customers to receive inward remittances from countries worldwide directly into their Smartcash accounts by simply sharing their phone numbers, which also serve as their account numbers. Funds are sent swiftly, and at no cost to the recipient, and can be accessed across the Smartcash agent network. This move aligns with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) announcement, made in July this year, regarding the inclusion of the naira as a payout option for diaspora remittances. In response, financial service providers have been actively forging partnerships to facilitate this. In August, MoMo PSB partnered with Saana Capital LLC, a licensed International Money Transfer Operator (IMTO), to facilitate seamless inbound and outbound transfers across Africa.

Acquisition Writesea acquires Nigerian AI startup CoverAI Image source: MyCoverAI New York-based company Writesea, has acquired a three-month-old Nigerian AI startup, CoverAI. Writesea, which provides services to other companies to help them create and manage their online recruitment platforms, acquired CoverAI in a five-figure deal. One source estimated the deal value to be less than $50,000. Chris Adolphus, CoverAI’s founder, stated that he received 12 bids for his startup on the startup marketplace, Acquire.com, before opting for the acquisition by Writesea. CoverAI is an app that helps people write resumes and cover letters. It uses artificial intelligence (AI) to create or improve resumes and cover letters in minutes. Why the sale? Adolphus claims that CoverAI’s user base rapidly grew to 13,000 organic customers and from the very beginning, he had envisioned selling the startup. Considering the technology’s promise, he believes it could have secured a six-figure deal. Adolphus also expresses confidence that Writesea has the expertise to propel CoverAI to new heights. What’s next? Despite this being Adolphus’s maiden startup sale, he is concurrently involved in managing his crypto project and a subscription-based design studio. Additionally, he’s already in the process of developing another AI product for his next venture, aiming to exit with $200,000 within six months.

Crypto Tracker The World Wide Web3 Source: Coin Name Current Value Day Month $27,079 – 1.96% + 5.29% $1,560 – 1.57% – 2.91% $0.35 – 1.16% + 9.72% $0.49 – 2.06% – 1.26% * Data as of 05:10 AM WAT, October 11, 2023.

Opportunities The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), through the Office for Nigeria Digital Innovation (ONDI), in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), are organising a one-week networking visit to Japan by selected Nigerian CleanTech Startups. Apply here.

Applications are open for the Aurora Tech Award 2024. The Award is an annual global prize for women founders of tech startups. Winners of the first prize get $30,000, the second prize gets $20,000 and the third prize gets $10,000. Apply by December 1.

