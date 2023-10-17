👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Sony’s new $10 million fund

Share this newsletter:

AI Andela launches AI-driven platform to improve tech hiring Image source: Andela Nigeria-born unicorn, Andela, is enlisting AI’s help in its mission to connect companies with the best tech talents. The company has announced the launch of Andela Talent Cloud, an integrated, AI-driven platform that streamlines the process of matching global technologists with companies in need of specific skill sets and increased capacity, enabling informed and secure hiring decisions. Simplified hiring: Andela says the platform will simplify the entire hiring process, covering sourcing, qualification, hiring, management, and payment of global technologists all in one place. Additionally, the Andela Talent Cloud relies on the AI-driven Talent Decision Engine (TDE) to precisely match talent with client-specific roles and skill requirements. Per Andela, the entire procedure can take as little as 48 hours, and prove to be 30% to 50% more cost-efficient. It outshines traditional hiring methods like in-house recruitment, consulting firms, and outsourcing. Zoom out: Andela’s global client footprint includes companies such as Mindshare, Google, and Microsoft. These companies have reportedly relied on Andela to scale their teams and deliver projects faster.

Policy Airbnb regulations in South Africa threaten small-time hosts Image source: ZikokoMemes South Africa is tightening its grip on Airbnb and other home-sharing platforms. The South African Department of Tourism has published a new whitepaper that proposes new regulations for Airbnb and other home-sharing apps. What new regulations? In April 2019, the Department of Tourism unveiled its plans to regulate Airbnb and similar home-sharing apps through the Tourism Amendment Bill. This bill aims to grant the tourism minister the authority to set specific “thresholds” for South African Airbnbs. These thresholds could include limits on the number of nights a customer can book. The South African government has argued that platforms like Airbnb could lead to a surplus of unregistered properties on the accommodation market, resulting in the value of formal accommodation providers, such as hotels and guesthouses declining. Furthermore, Michele de Souza, chair of the Pietermaritzburg Bed and Breakfast Network, is advocating for specific regulations that Airbnb hosts should follow. This includes obtaining municipal permission, ensuring safety checks, acquiring hospitality insurance, and registering with local tourism authorities. De Souza also called for Airbnb to pay taxes and adhere to business regulations like traditional businesses. A pushback from Airbnb: Airbnb has expressed concerns about the proposed regulations. They have taken issue with the proposed limits on the number of nights a property can be rented and a registration system requiring property inspections before being listed on the platform. Airbnb emphasises the need to differentiate between small-scale homeowners renting out a single room and those operating more significant, small-to-medium-sized guesthouses.

Funding Sony launches $10 million fund for African startups GIF Source: Tenor Sony has launched the Sony Innovation Fund to support the growth of entertainment startups on the continent. What startups? Sony will invest about $10 million in seed to early-stage startups across gaming, music, movie and content distribution sectors. The company has yet to specify the total number of startups that will benefit from the fund. However, ticket sizes are expected to range between $250,000 to $1 million. Gen Tsuchikawa, CEO of Sony Ventures, told TechCrunch that in addition to the fund’s seed and early-stage investment strategy, it will offer follow-on investments to its portfolio companies. Sony is also collaborating with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the largest global development institution focused on the private sector. The partnership will support the growth of the entertainment industry in Africa by leveraging the strengths of both parties. Zoom out: According to data from Partech, gaming, music, movie and content distribution startups receive less than 1% of VC dollars on the continent. Sony’s Innovation Fund provides a pathway for actualising the enormous potential of these areas.

Crypto Tracker The World Wide Web3 Source: Coin Name Current Value Day Month $28,446 + 4.34% + 6.14% $1,588 + 0.27% – 2.61% $0.049 + 23.06% + 127.37% $0.30 – 22.50% + 534.81% * Data as of 06:25 AM WAT, October 17, 2023.

