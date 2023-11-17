👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – inDrive launches $100 million venture fund

Share this newsletter:

Mobility inDrive launches New Ventures arm to invest $100 million in startups inDrive is fueling the flames of innovation. The mobility platform has launched a new venture and merger and acquisition (M&A) arm, New Ventures Investments, with a dedicated fund of up to $100 million to invest in promising startups. New Ventures will be led by investment professional, Andries Smit, who will be joining the company as the vice president. The investment criteria: inDrive’s New Ventures unit will target post-seed/pre-Series A companies with proven product-market fit, rapid organic growth, healthy economics, and cash flow. The company will focus on rapid growth and reduce positive community impact with investments spread across companies tackling injustice and improving the lives of individuals and communities. In February this year, inDrive raised a $150 million debt funding round from General Catalyst to expand into new verticals and cities. The New Ventures division positions inDrive to further expand its impact in the global startup ecosystem.

Fintech Cellulant secures licence to enhance payment solutions in Egypt Celullant Egypt PSP licences Celullant is expanding its African footprint. The pan-African fintech has secured a licence as a Payment Service Provider and Payment Facilitator in Egypt. Cellulant will empower global and regional merchants in Egypt to effortlessly manage B2B and B2C payments locally and internationally. The company’s solutions support mobile money, wallets, cash, cards, and direct bank transfers across multiple payment methods and currencies. Empowering seamless transactions: Over the past three years, Cellulant has invested in its real-time payment solutions, including checkout, in-store, payouts, payment links, and a robust business dashboard, powered by its single API payment platform—Tingg. Today, Cellulant operates in 35 markets, holding licences and physical offices in 18 countries. In November 2022, the fintech was granted a Payment Operator licence by the Bank of Uganda. It also got its licence renewed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in February 2023.

Layoffs Paystack lays off 33 workers Nigerian fintech startup Paystack is laying off 33 employees in Europe and UAE. The company’s CEO, Shola Akinlade said the company is doing this to reduce its operations outside Africa. Side bar: This is the company’s first layoffs since the layoff wave started last year. However, Stripe, an American fintech which acquired Paystack for$200 million in 2020, laid off 14% of its workforce in November last year. Why is this happening now? The African countries where Paystack primarily operates have seen devaluations. In Nigeria, the currency devalued by more than half since June this year. In Kenya, the fintech’s second market, the shilling has fallen by almost 20% from this time last year. The inflation in Ghana has been challenging too. What will happen to exiting employees? Paystack is offering all affected employees a sevrance package which includes four months of salaries, three months of health insurance, and accelerated equity vesting. The company is also helping them search for new roles by connecting the employees to its wide network. In other news: The company is launching new products. In October, Paystack announced that it is launching virtual terminals that will enable merchants to accept payments with bank transfers for multi-person businesses. It also announced a direct debit product that will allow Nigerian businesses to charge customers’ bank accounts directly.

TC Insights Funding tracker Image source: TC insights This week, Pineapple, a South African insurtech startup, raised $21.3 million in Series B funding. Futuregrowth, Talent10, and MIC led the funding round. It also received additional investment support from existing investors, including Old Mutual ESD, Lireas Holdings, ASISA ESD Fund, and E4E Africa. Here are other deals for the week: Shekel Mobility, the Nigerian B2B trading platform for auto dealers in Africa, secured a $7 million seed in a round led by Ventures Platform and MaC VC.

Akhdar, an Egyptian ed-tech startup, secured an undisclosed six-figure dollar funding round from Saudi Arabia-based venture studio, Value Maker Studio (VMS). That’s it for this week! Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn for more funding announcements. You can also visit DealFlow, our real-time funding tracker.

Crypto Tracker The World Wide Web3 Source: Coin Name Current Value Day Month $37,556 + 6.54% + 31.8% $2,055 + 3.91% + 29.2% $0.13 + 13.49% + 179.29% $59.51 – 8.57% + 147.22% * Data as of 06:20 AM WAT, November 17, 2023. Sourcing for institutional size liquidity for African currencies to G25 currencies including USD, GBP and EUR is a pain. Oneliquidity is Africa’s leading Liquidity provider; we provide the best prices and reliable liquidity for institutional players 24/7 via OTC, API and GUI. Onboard now and start getting quotes. South African fintech startup Paycorp has launched a new service that will allow users withdraw from crypto wallets at ATMs. TechCentral reports that Paycorp’s CryptoExpress integrates with various crypto wallets, allowing users to withdraw their cryptocurrency as cash at Cash Express ATMs operated by Paycorp subsidiary ATM Solutions across 3,000 different locations in South Africa.

