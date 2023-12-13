👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Google loses antitrust trial

Share this newsletter:

Big Tech Google loses antitrust battle Google has lost its antitrust trial against Epic, maker of the video game Fortnite. This ruling could change how Google manages its app store, Play Store. What happened? In 2020, Epic Games accused Google of using its position as the dominant app store on Android to engage in anti-competitive practices. Google forced app developers to use Google’s payment system and charged them a 30% commission on in-app purchases. Epic argued that this stifled competition and harmed consumers by limiting their choices and raising prices. Google defended itself, arguing that it needed to do so to maintain a secure and high-quality platform for users. What did the jury decide? After hours of deliberation, the jury concluded that Google violated antitrust laws and engaged in anticompetitive conduct that harmed the video game maker. This is a major blow to Google and could force it to change its business practices in the Play Store. Zoom out: While the court will decide the remedies needed to address Google’s conduct next year, this antitrust battle is not a first. Epic Games also filed a similar lawsuit against Apple’s App Store in 2020, alleging similar anti-competitive practices. However, in that case, the judge ultimately ruled in favour of Apple, finding that the company did not violate antitrust laws. The long-term impact of the jury’s decision on the mobile app market remains to be seen.

Cryptocurrency Egypt considers digital currency Central Bank of Egypt’s headquarters. Image source: Reuters Egypt wants to roll with the big boys.



The East African country is considering issuing a digital Egyptian pound that will allow residents to settle payments with their mobile phones. The Central Bank of Egypt is partnering with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to make this a reality. But why? The Egyptian digital pound, intended to be a digital equivalent of the traditional paper currency, offers a stable alternative to volatile cryptocurrencies like bitcoin. Also, using the digital pound could minimise the use of cash and facilitate faster electronic and cross-border payments. The introduction of the digital pound also aligns with Egypt’s goal of improving financial inclusion. Egypt joins other African countries that have adopted digital versions of their currencies or are considering its adoption. Nigeria launched its e-naira in 2021, while Ghana launched its e-cedi last year. Others, like South Africa and Senegal, are piloting their own Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), while Kenya is testing a commercial digital currency through KCB M-Pesa. Zoom out: While the Egyptian government has yet to issue digital currency guidelines, it remains to be seen if the digital pound will be fully utilised in the country as Nigeria’s e-naira failed to take off after implementation. According to Bloomberg, less than 0.5% of Nigerians are using the digital currency. Reports also suggest a slower-than-expected adoption rate of the e-cedi.

Cryptocurrency Google to allow crypto ads after five-year ban Google is allowing a cautious re-entry into the crypto advertising landscape. Starting in January 2024, the tech giant is lifting its ban on advertising for US-based cryptocurrency coin trusts, five years after it banned all crypto-related ads on its platform amid growing scam concerns. Further details regarding the rules and extent of this allowance will be disclosed in January 2024. What is a crypto coin trust? It is a form of crypto investment that allows investors to trade shares in trusts holding digital currency. Conditions to advertise: Google’s policy states that all advertisers must adhere to local laws for the regions or countries their ads target to ensure users have the necessary information to make informed financial decisions and protect them from harmful practices. Google also permits advertising for educational content on crypto, and for businesses that accept virtual currencies or sell mining hardware, provided they comply with existing Google Ads regulations. NFT-based games advertising in-game purchases are allowed, but limited to in-game exchanges. However, direct marketing promoting buying, holding, or swapping cryptocurrency remains prohibited. Zoom out: Google’s decision to reverse its crypto-related advertisement ban in January 2024 can be perceived by many as a strategic move to capitalise on the growing crypto market and boost advertising revenue, being that the crypto market has seen a notable 35% increase in total market capitalisation from October to November 2023.

Electricity South Africa to build nuclear power South Africa’s Minister of Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa South Africa is working on a long-term fix to address its crippling nationwide blackouts. The country’s electricity minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, has announced a procurement process for an additional 2,500 megawatts (MW) of nuclear power to alleviate the severe electricity crisis that has hampered South Africa’s economy. The first of the new nuclear units is anticipated to be operational by 2032 or 2033. South Africa’s energy crisis: This year, Eskom reported a severe electricity crisis which is largely attributed to frequent breakdowns in Eskom’s ageing coal-fired plants. According to the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), persistent power cuts cost South Africa an estimated $47 million daily, impacting businesses like MultiChoice, which reported a $50 million loss. Global support: To address the power crisis, the World Bank approved $497 million in financing in November 2022 to decommission and repurpose one of Eskom’s coal-fired power plants. Also, in October this year, the World Bank approved a $1 billion loan for South Africa’s energy reforms. South Africa’s sole nuclear power facility, the 1,860-megawatt Koeberg plant near Cape Town, recently underwent maintenance, with one unit being restored in November. The second unit is currently offline for similar upgrades, highlighting the need for additional energy sources.

Cryptocurrency Two South African crypto investment platforms merge with Austrian rival Image source: Altify Revix and BitFund, South African crypto asset investment platforms, have merged with Austrian counterpart Coinpanion to form an alternative investment platform called Altify. They were supported by investors like Sabvest, CVVC, and Emurgo. Led by Revix’s CEO, Sean Sanders, Altify will continue providing the crypto investment products from Revix, Coinpanion, and BitFund. Additionally, it will expand its offerings to encompass a diverse array of alternative investments beyond the stock market, including private credit, venture capital, real estate, and crypto assets, with further plans to introduce new alternative investment options in 2024. Consolidation trends: In 2021, US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase acquired trading execution platform, Routefire, for enhanced trade execution. Coinbase’s buying spree continued in 2021, with its acquisition of crypto builder, Bison Trails, in a deal reported to be above $80 million.

Crypto Tracker The World Wide Web3 Source: Coin Name Current Value Day Month $41,235 – 0.01% + 10.82% $2,187 – 1.50% + 6.05% $67.66 – 2.90% + 18.33% $0.00001141 – 2.86% + 394.68% * Data as of 00:03 AM WAT, December 13, 2023.

