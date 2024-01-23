How to opt in and out of MTN DND alongside other networks

Managing your messaging preferences is a feature that almost all major network providers in Nigeria allow you to enjoy. It is known as the do-not-disturb (DND) feature. You can block unwanted promotional or update messages from MTN and other shortcodes. But there may be times when you need such messages from specific shortcodes. For example, any MTN user looking to register for the 2024 Next Afrobeats Star music reality TV show may need to deactivate the DND feature to receive their registration code.

Beyond MTN, other different networks have ways to customise your messaging experience too. Here’s a comprehensive guide on knowing your DND status and opting in and out of the Do Not Disturb (DND) for major networks in Nigeria:

MTN DND – checking status, opting in and out

See the following steps to help you navigate anything relating to MTN DND.

Checking your MTN DND status

Wondering whether your MTN Do Not Disturb settings are active or not? Simply send STATUS to 2442. You’ll receive a response indicating whether your DND is active or inactive. This quick check keeps you informed about the status of your preferences, allowing you to adjust them according to your communication needs.

Opting out of MTN DND

If you’ve found yourself missing important messages or promotional updates and suspect MTN’s Do Not Disturb (DND) feature might be the culprit, you may want to opt-out. Opting out is a straightforward process. Simply text ALLOW to 2442, and within a short time, you’ll be reconnected to the stream of messages you might have been missing. This ensures you don’t miss out on any essential information or exciting promotions.

Opting in for MTN DND

On the flip side, if you prefer a more streamlined messaging experience, opting for MTN’s Do Not Disturb is equally simple. By sending the code STOP to 2442, you customize your messaging preferences to filter out specific categories of promotional messages. This allows you to enjoy communication without being inundated with unwanted promotional content.

Note on MTN DND

Please note that, like every other network, the MTN DND does not prevent MTN from sending you messages.

Airtel DND

Here’s all you need to know about Airtel DND:

Opting out

Text ALLOW to 2442. This will lift any restrictions on incoming messages.

Opting in

Text OUT to 2442 to block promotional messages and START to 2442 to receive all messages.

Checking status

Text STATUS to 2442 to confirm your current DND status.

Glo DND

Here’s all you need to know about Glo DND:

Opting out

Text CANCEL to 2442 to allow all promotional messages.

Opting in

Text ACTIVATE to 2442 to start receiving promotional messages.

Checking status

Text STATUS to 2442 to know if your DND is active or inactive.

9mobile DND

Here’s all you need to know about Airtel DND:

Opting out

Text START to 2442 to resume receiving promotional messages.

Opting in

Text STOP to 2442 to block promotional messages.

Checking status

Text STATUS to 2442 to inquire about your DND status.

Final thoughts on MTN DND and the likes

Managing DND across networks puts you in control of your messaging experience. Whether you’re with MTN, Airtel, Glo, or 9mobile, these simple codes allow you to tailor your preferences and stay informed. Customise your communication landscape and enjoy messages that match your preferences seamlessly.

