How to raise JAMB ticket for complaints in 2024

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) strives to provide a seamless experience for candidates. However, you may encounter and need to solve common JAMB registration issues relating to NIN, profile code, or you may just have concerns regarding the examination. Sometimes you need to raise a ticket through the JAMB support system to address these issues. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you navigate the process in 2024.

Accessing the JAMB support page to raise a ticket

To begin, visit the JAMB support page at https://www.jamb.gov.ng/support. On this page, you’ll find various options catering to different stakeholders within the JAMB ecosystem.

1. Development Partners and Center Support

Tailored for Development Partners requiring assistance.

2. Professional test centres and registration centres

Specific support for professionals involved in the JAMB process.

3. Candidate / General Support Ticket

This is the option you should choose as a potential candidate or a past JAMB candidate.

4. Local Support

Reserved for Servicom and JAMB staff handling candidate tickets.

Initiating a Candidate / General Support Ticket

Once you’ve selected the “Candidate / General Support Ticket” option, a pop-up will appear. Answer “YES” to proceed. This action directs you to a new page where you can articulate your complaint or issue.

Providing details of your complaint

The new page is thoughtfully designed with well-labelled spaces to input the necessary details of your complaint. Whether it’s a technical glitch, registration issue, or any other concern, take advantage of the provided spaces to be clear and concise in describing your problem.

Response time frame from JAMB after raising a ticket

After submitting your ticket, JAMB commits to responding within 24 hours. This quick turnaround ensures that your concerns are acknowledged and addressed promptly. The efficient response time is part of JAMB’s commitment to providing excellent support to candidates.

Final thoughts on how to raise a JAMB ticket

Raising a ticket through the JAMB support page is a proactive way to ensure that your concerns are heard and resolved swiftly. As a past candidate, current candidate or potential candidate, take advantage of this streamlined process to make your JAMB experience as smooth as possible in 2024 and beyond.

Share this article