Remoteli, a Ghana-based tech talent startup that connects African tech talents with remote workplace services, has raised £250,000 ($314,824) in pre-seed funding to scale operations and expand across Africa.

The funding round was led by Jeremie Frimpong, a Ghanaian-Dutch professional footballer who plays as a right wing-back for Bundesliga club Bayern Leverkusen. Frimpong’s investment follows a trend of football stars backing tech startups. In 2023, French football players, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jules Kounde, and Mike Maignan participated in a $3 million funding round for StarNews Mobile, an African mobile video network.

Samuel Brooksworth, Remoteli’s founder, told TechCabal that he began the company after discovering the gap that existed between talented young graduates who could not find employment and decision-makers from various organisations that struggled to grow their business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The primary goal of our partnership with Jeremie Frimpong is to propel Remoteli towards our ambitious target of facilitating employment for 1 million people by 2030,” Brooksworth told TechCabal.

Part of that partnership with Frimpong involves the Pathways project that will tackle the challenge of guiding young footballers whose careers didn’t pan out. Pathways project offers new opportunities, and with Remoteli’s support in training and upskilling, these athletes can unlock potential careers off the pitch.

Frimpong shares Brooksworth’s optimism and believes in adding value to more people’s lives. “I invested because I believe in what Remoteli is trying to do. I care a lot about developing people and places that don’t have a lot of opportunities because that is the background I come from. When Samuel pitched the idea to me, I bought in immediately,” the footballer told TechCabal in an interview.

Remoteli’s founder, Samuel Brooksworth, and footballer, Jeremie Frimpong. Credit: Remoteli

Remoteli says it has strategically focused on bootstrapping and minimal fundraising to maximize organic growth. The startup boasts of AI-powered software that matches organizations with qualified tech talent. It is also developing a suite of tools and resources designed to empower companies worldwide by connecting them with talented and ambitious African professionals. These include project management tools, seamless communication channels, time tracking, invoicing solutions, and customizable features tailored to each organisation’s needs.

The startup claims to have hired over 100 individuals directly and supported over 100 dedicated clients. It recently expanded to Kigali, Rwanda, and plans to extend operations to several other African countries in 2024. Remoteli has its eyes on a Series A round later this year.

