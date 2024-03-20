WhatsApp new status video limit and other new 2024 updates

WhatsApp has recently added extra bandwidth for expression with a long-awaited update: the ability to share videos up to one minute long on your status. Previously restricted to 30 seconds, this new feature allows you to express yourself more fully and share more comprehensive moments from your life. Read further to see how to get this particular WhatsApp update and other new updates you may not have noticed.

More updates on WhatsApp

The extended video limit is just one of several exciting updates WhatsApp has rolled out recently. Here are a few more to enhance your messaging experience:

1. Increased Privacy Controls

For users who prioritise discretion, WhatsApp has introduced features like “Silence Unknown Callers” and “Privacy Checkup.” These tools give you more control over who can contact you and how your online presence is displayed.

2. Disappearing Messages by Default

For chats where you want messages to vanish after a set time, you can now set disappearing messages as the default for new chats. This ensures your conversations remain private and impermanent.

3. Multiple accounts use

You can now use two or more WhatsApp accounts on one WhatsApp app.

4. WhatsApp Channels

This is a feature similar to Telegram, where businesses and public figures can get verified and have people subscribe to their channel in thousands and more.

5. Improved business features

Business users haven’t been left out! WhatsApp continues to develop features specifically for businesses, such as “WhatsApp Flows” for automated interactions and “Meta Verified” badges for enhanced legitimacy.

How to get these 2024 new WhatsApp updates

Primarily, here’s how to make sure you have the latest WhatsApp updates:

Automatic Updates : If you have automatic updates enabled for WhatsApp, you’ll receive the update as soon as it’s available in your region.

: If you have automatic updates enabled for WhatsApp, you’ll receive the update as soon as it’s available in your region. Manual Update: Open the Google Play Store (for Android) or App Store (for iPhone). Search for “WhatsApp” and tap “Update” if a new version is available.

The above options may sometimes not work for some users if the feature has not been generally rolled out. This point is where WhatsApp Beta becomes the prize.

Try WhatsApp Beta for earlier access to these kinds of updates

Want to be among the first to experience all WhatsApp latest features? Consider joining the WhatsApp beta program. As a beta tester, you gain access to upcoming features before they’re officially rolled out.

However, keep in mind that beta versions might be less stable and contain bugs.

To join the WhatsApp beta program for Android, visit the Google Play Store and find the WhatsApp listing. Joining the Beta program may be a bit tricky, so we explained it in detail here.

Final thoughts

With the ability to share longer videos and a host of other updates, the possibilities for creative expression on WhatsApp statuses are endless. Experiment with different video editing tools to add music, text overlays, or special effects to your stories. Remember, statuses still disappear after 24 hours, so have fun and share those fleeting moments with your friends and family.

