Announcing the second edition of the Moonshot Conference

Moonshot by TechCabal returns in October!

Moonshot is the conference that brings together Africa’s tech ecosystem in person to network, collaborate, share insights, and celebrate innovation on the continent.

At TechCabal, we believe that there is value in bringing together the brightest problem solvers, businesspeople, and innovators on the continent to meet and create and change our world. And so, with Moonshot, we are building a global launchpad for that change to happen.

Last October, we hosted over 2,000 of you in Lagos, Nigeria; you were with us for two days of light-bulb conversations on the wins and potential in African innovation. We had five content tracks: the future of commerce, big tech and enterprise, emerging tech, the startup festival, and the creative economy. We brought on stage an eclectic lineup of guests for these conversations, including Nigeria’s minister of communications, innovation and digital economy, Bosun Tijani; ex-director, Google West Africa, Juliet Ehimuan; Microsoft Engineering’s Nnamdi Orieke; and several guests from the world of tech, business, and the creator economy.

If you didn’t attend last year’s Moonshot, go to our YouTube channel to catch everything you missed. We’ll look forward to seeing you and your friends at this year’s edition in October.

In his welcome address at last year’s conference, Tomiwa Aladekomo, CEO of Big Cabal Media (parent company of TechCabal), stated that Moonshot is about building radical or innovative solutions to big problems—“an opportunity to talk to people who are passionate about solving problems”.

That mandate hasn’t changed. If anything, it has gotten more robust as we prepare to once again host you for three days. It will be three days of smart conversations with business leaders and innovators, from October 9–11, 2024, at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos, Nigeria.

Tickets are on sale starting today! You can get 20% off on early bird tickets by clicking here. See you at Moonshot!

Editorial TechCabal Editorial Team