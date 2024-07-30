👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Big Data for Africa’s digital economy

You can help us solve this by moving TC Daily to your Main/Primary folder so you don’t miss our emails. Simply drag and drop this email if you’re on desktop, or click the menu button and select “Move” if you’re on mobile.

Amsons mega move on Kenya’s Bamburi Cement gets green light

After Swiss building giant Holcim Group posted a staggering $1.927 billion net loss in 2023, CEO Miljan Gutovic said the company would continue its aggressive acquisition strategy that helped it become a global cement manufacturing company.

“If we can, we will do 30 deals if it makes sense,” he said in January. And he made good on that promise. In H1 2024, Holcim acquired 11 companies and divested four—already more than all the deals it did in 2023.

Holcim’s acquisition strategy involves selling off lucrative assets (divesting) to finance new acquisitions. Its latest divestment is Bamburi Cement. Holcim has agreed to sell its 58.6% majority stake in Kenya’s Bamburi Cement to Tanzania’s Amsons Group for $182.8 million (KES23.8 billion), fuelling Amsons’ plan to take full control of the Kenyan cement company.

While the deal still requires approval from other minority stakeholders and regulators, Amsons’ offer values Bamburi at 1.4 times its original value, promising investors a 44.4% premium as of July 10 when the deal was first announced.

Since then, Bamburi’s stock has rallied by 40% for the first time since last year, potentially affecting investor interest.

Amsons has also stated that if it secures 75% or more of the shares, it will consider delisting Bamburi—which recorded a KES399 million ($3.05 million) loss from its Uganda business last year—from the Nairobi Securities Exchange to restructure the business.

Amsons Group, which has a presence in four African countries, sees this as a strategic move to enter the Kenyan market. On the other hand, this signals Holcim’s plan to reduce its East African holdings and focus its operations in Eastern Europe.