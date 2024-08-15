👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Ghana’s is on a roll

We won’t reveal who it is just yet, but this skweird founder is dedicating a couple hundred words, on August 29, to a pretty exciting concept. Don’t miss out on TC Daily till then.

Telcos

Telcos say the cost of doing business in Nigeria is high

Doing business in Nigeria is becoming more difficult; even the big guys are complaining. During a panel discussion at the Telecom Townhall Forum hosted by Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) on Tuesday, CEOs of MTN Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria and IHS Towers complained that the cost of offering telecom services in Nigeria is becoming too expensive to handle.

Multiple taxations, worsening power supply, and currency volatility are eroding business margins and skyrocketing the cost of providing services. Providing telecom services costs a lot of money: the fibre cables that run throughout the roads and cities in Nigeria, the network towers you see in your neighbourhood, and the cost of maintaining these infrastructures are sky-high.

Telcos have spent at least $3 billion dollars in yearly investment since 2001, and more than $4 billion to keep Nigerians connected to the internet, according to Bolaji Balogun, Chapel Hill Denham CEO.

The CEOs are now pushing for tariff increases on data and voice subscriptions. All this coming at a time when Nigerians are facing high inflation. A potential tariff hike will be a difficult pill for Nigerians to swallow. However, there’s a clear indication of the challenging business environment in Nigeria, where even industry giants are struggling to stay afloat.