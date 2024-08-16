Lagos Model United Nations 2024 Is Fostering Youth Development Through Diplomacy and Soft Skills

The Lagos Model United Nations (LMUN) is thrilled to announce its upcoming LMUN 2024 conference, scheduled for August 30 to September 1, 2024. This prestigious conference, which will be hosted at the University of Lagos, promises to be an enriching experience for all participants from around the globe.

LMUN is a leading platform for youth engagement in international affairs. Established in 2016, it has grown to become one of the most respected Model UN conferences in Africa, attracting delegates from across the continent and beyond. The conference brings together young leaders and aspiring diplomats to discuss and propose solutions to global issues to foster diplomacy, cooperation, and understanding.

Key Highlights of LMUN 2024

1. Theme: This year’s theme, “Youth at the Forefront: Catalyzing Global Change through Active Participation,” focuses on the pivotal role of youth in driving global change through active involvement and leadership.

2. Committee Sessions: Delegates will engage in rigorous debates and negotiations in various committees, including the General Assembly, Security Council, and other specialized agencies. Topics will range from climate change to global health, reflecting current international challenges and prospects.

3. LMUN Idea Fair: Delegates who register for the conference can apply to the Idea Fair competition to win an N300,000 grant to fund their project-based solutions for challenges related to SDGs 1, 3, and 8. On the second day of the conference, delegates will present their solutions to the conference attendees and a panel of judges.

4. Workshops and Training: The conference will offer a series of workshops inviting prominent speakers from diverse fields, including international relations, diplomacy, and development. These experts will share insights and inspire delegates to think critically and act effectively.

5. Networking Opportunities: Participants will have the opportunity to connect with peers, mentors, and professionals from various backgrounds, fostering lasting relationships and expanding their global networks.

6. Pledge Drive: LMUN is partnering with Isrina Schools, an initiative with a mission to offer underprivileged children access to quality basic education at no or heavily subsidized rates. They are inviting members of the society to sponsor the conference and, in turn, change lives.

“For us, LMUN is about empowering young people to become more confident and socially conscious. Our goal is for every participant to leave this conference with the conviction that they can make a meaningful impact on the world,” said Treasure Okure, the Secretary General of the 2024 Conference.

Participants can register for LMUN 2024 through the official website. The registration fee includes access to all conference sessions, materials, feeding, and social events. Flexible payment options, including installment plans, are available to ensure that as many students as possible can participate.

By engaging with the world and its issues from a problem-solving perspective, the conference aims to contribute in raising a generation of young leaders dedicated to shaping the world they want to see.

For more information on LMUN, please visit their website or contact info@lmun.ng or asg1@lmun.ng.

