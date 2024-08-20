African payments giant Flutterwave will allow Nigerian merchants to receive payments from American Express card customers as the credit card provider continues its push into Africa.

In 2023, American Express cards were launched in Nigeria through a partnership with Access Bank, and by May 2024, AMEX had launched four new credit cards in Nigeria.

The company has also partnered with payment processors and banks on the continent, where cash is still the preferred payment method, according to one Bloomberg report.

With the new partnership, Flutterwave merchants will unlock a new customer base of American Express card users in Africa and around the world. It will also give shoppers more payment options when dealing with Flutterwave merchants.

“This is one of our initiatives to ensure that more people across the world can pay using Flutterwave in Africa. We understand the value of providing shoppers with payment methods that work for them, as well as helping businesses to expand their customer bases, Olugbenga Agboola, Flutterwave CEO said.

Flutterwave will later extend the service to merchants in its other African markets—including Tanzania, Rwanda, Ghana and Uganda.

“The collaboration is a win-win because it also increases the number of places where our Card Members can use their Cards in Nigeria,” said Briana Wilsey, Vice President and General Manager of Global Network Services EMEA at American Express.

