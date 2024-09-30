Next Wave: Is satellite internet the future of connectivity in Africa?

Africa has made impressive progress in internet connectivity over the past decade, but gaps persist. Only 39% of the population has access to the internet, compared to the global average of 60%. Big Tech firms like Meta and Google have joined local ISPs and governments to lay undersea cables to increase access and lower costs. However, the cost of broadband on the continent is still higher by up to 356% for slower speeds than in other regions.

As of 2023, only 40% of SSA’s population had access to the internet. Image | Joseph Seun, TC Insights

Is satellite internet the future of connectivity in Africa? There is a frantic effort to bridge the digital gap in Africa, which has seen increased investments in fibre optics infrastructure and data centres. Satellite internet could be a game-changer in remote regions where traditional terrestrial infrastructure like cell towers and fibre optic cables struggle to reach. Local news outlets have captured the momentous events of the past two years in the industry, starting with Starlink’s entry into Africa and ending with significant price cuts, which have forced local ISPs to rethink their product offerings.

Next Wave continues after this ad.

Join us at the Bluechip AI & Data Summit 2024 on 2nd Dec in Lagos! Explore AI & data-driven solutions for Africa’s future. Network with industry leaders, attend expert panels, and discover innovations transforming finance, healthcare, and more. Don’t miss out. JOIN US

Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite operators like Starlink, OneWeb and Amazon’s Kuiper have experimented with technology that promises to cut the cost of user terminals and installation which for a long time made satellite communication expensive. The companies have also positioned their satellites closer to the earth’s surface–as low as 1,000km–increasing information speeds, with rates of up to 300Gbps. With cheap terminals and wider coverage, satellite ISPs can beam internet to remote parts of Africa, bypassing the need for physical infrastructure.

Next Wave continues after this ad.

𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐏𝐚𝐬𝐬 for GITEX GLOBAL and Expand North Star!



Be part of the ultimate ecosystem aggregator and relationship builder at the heart of the largest tech community in the world.



With 2 mega venues, 40 halls, 6,500+ companies, and 1,800 startups from over 180 countries, GITEX GLOBAL 2024 is your gateway to ‘𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐚 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐈 𝐄𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐲.’ Get ready to explore the latest innovations and insights shaping the tech world and beyond.



➡️ gitex.com

📍Dubai World Trade Centre

🗓 14-18 October 2024



➡️ expandnorthstar.com

📍 Dubai Harbour

🗓 13-16 October 2024 Get your pass now.

The deployment of Optical Intersatellite Links (OISLs) has further reduced the cost of satellite services such as TV and Internet. OISLs allow satellites to communicate with each other through light signals without multiple ground stations, reducing the need for more terrestrial infrastructure. For example, Starlink has only one gateway station in Africa despite its services reaching almost every corner of the continent. Operating a few ground stations implies lower operational costs and reduced consumer prices.

Next Wave continues after this ad.

Planning to attend Moonshot 2024 from outside Nigeria?



Are you looking to explore the next frontier of tech innovation and gain insights from global leaders on Africa’s rapidly growing tech ecosystem? Moonshot 2024 offers the opportunity to network with visionary entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators shaping the future of Africa, and to uncover new business opportunities in one of the world’s most dynamic markets.



You also get to enjoy the vibrant mix of Lagos’ innovation and culture, all while staying connected with prepaid eSIMs from Sochitel for seamless data and calls. Secure your spot now for two days of inspiration, networking, and innovation!

Laying cables and building cell towers is time-consuming and capital-intensive. Achieving a 100% penetration rate has proved difficult despite billions of dollars in investments in the sector in the past decade. However, satellite technology has wider coverage, including areas where traditional infrastructure cannot go. For instance, OneWeb’s satellite can cover 75,000 square kilometres, an area more than double the size of Rwanda. Providing internet through satellites is easier and more scalable than laying thousands of kilometres of optical fibre.

The development of reprogrammable satellites is expected to revolutionise the industry even further. In 2021, the European Space Agency and Eutelsat a French satellite operator, launched Eutelsat Quantum, the first fully reprogrammable commercial satellite. Quantum can change its beam’s coverage and power of the signal transmitted in seconds, meaning it can provide services to new areas on demand, especially in times of natural disaster or emergency. For a continent still struggling with armed conflicts and managing natural disasters, satellite technology can guarantee uninterrupted connectivity.

Next Wave continues after this ad.

Catalysing Conversations by Endeavor Nigeria, which brings together Nigeria’s most exciting high-impact entrepreneurs, influential business leaders, and forward-thinking policymakers for inspiration, learning, and networking, is one of the highlights of the Endeavor events calendar.



With a projected attendance of 500 curated in-person guests and over 500 virtual audience members, this event promises to be a remarkable gathering of innovation and collaboration. Register here.

African countries have the most expensive internet relative to download speeds. With speeds of up to 200Mbps at about $45, Starlink has promised African customers better value. While users have lauded the entry of satellite ISPs, local players consider them a threat, which could scuttle the progress made. Kenya’s Safaricom has urged the regulator to block satellite ISPs without local partners from the market. African telcos should see this as an opportunity to innovate and reach the remaining 60% of people who are not connected.

Satellite internet will likely help close the digital divide on the continent, unlocking opportunities for millions of Africans. Companies like One Web, Amazon’s Kuiper and Starlink have shown innovation can subsidise the cost of the internet and increase accessibility which has been the biggest hurdle on the continent. African government should update regulatory frameworks to accommodate satellite ISPs.

Next Wave ends after this ad.

Get a Discount to Attend Moonshot 2024 with Your Friends!



We’re a few weeks away from Moonshot 2024! Seize the opportunity to enjoy a group ticket discount with your friends or colleagues. Experience two days of invaluable insights from industry leaders, networking with potential partners and investors, and witnessing groundbreaking innovations shaping the future of the African digital economy. Get ₦8,000 off on 2 tickets and ₦20,000 off on 4 tickets. Get tickets here.

Adonijah Ndege

Senior Reporter, TechCabal

Thank you for reading this far. Feel free to email adonijah[at]bigcabal.com, with your thoughts about this edition of NextWave. Or just click reply to share your thoughts and feedback.