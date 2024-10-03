Breaking: Tanzania suspends Kenya’s NMG websites for 30 days

Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has suspended Mwananchi Communication’s websites, a subsidiary of Kenya’s Nation Media Group (NMG), the largest independent media house in East Africa, citing the publication of “prohibited content.”

Mwananchi Communications operates several news outlets, including The Citizen, an English news outlet; Mwananchi, a Swahili site; and Mwanaspoti, a sports news publication. TCRA previously suspended its license for six months in 2020 after The Citizen posted a leaked video of former President John Magufuli in a crowded fish market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We regret to inform our esteemed audiences that we shall be ceasing publication across all our online media platforms with immediate effect due to the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) suspending all our online media services licenses for 30 days,” Mwananchi Communications said.

Since September, authorities have arrested three opposition leaders and banned local news outlets from covering anti-government activities as part of a government crackdown on dissent. Chadema, an opposition party, warned that the crackdown on independent institutions signals a potential return to the repressive rule seen under Magufuli.

There have been fears that opposition parties and rights groups in Tanzania could mobilise anti-government protests similar to the one in Kenya against the 2024 Finance Bill. Tanzania’s president, Samia Suluhu, has warned that her government would not tolerate actions that would disrupt the country’s law and order.

Nonetheless, the media house said its print publications and broadcast will continue serving their audiences. It was not immediately clear whether the suspension affects NMG’s Kenyan publications that cover regional news like The East African and Nation Africa.

“MCL remains committed to delivering exceptional journalism that empowers the nation. We will continue to serve you through our daily print editions, and other non-online products and offerings as we engage the regulators on the way forward,” the company said.

Share this article