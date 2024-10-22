👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Glo hit hard

Image Source: Adaeze Chukwu/TechCabal

Some of the biggest technology stories this year have been around cybersecurity.

In May, a First Bank employee diverted over ₦40 billion ($24.4 million) to 98 bank accounts he controlled. In July, Hope PSB, a Nigerian microfinance bank, was hit by a ₦6.5 billion ($3.9 million) cyberattack. Several Nigerian fintechs were also hit by attacks this year.

Nigeria cloud providers were not spared from the onslaught. In July, a Nigerian cloud provider was hit with a ransomware attack.

And now, in what might be one of the most significant cybersecurity stories this year, Nigeria’s third-biggest mobile network provider Globacom was hacked, with staff members denied access to emails and other internal communication tools for months.

In a year-long investigation, a scenario emerged showing hackers likely gained access to Globacom’s Domain Name System (DNS) in July 2023.

