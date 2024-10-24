Image Source: TechCabal

“Your organisation is just a vessel to deliver maximum value to shareholders,” goes a joke that I enjoy. Very few companies understand this like Nigerian banks, as they continue to crank out eye-popping profits in an economic downturn.

Profits aren’t the only trend in banking.

If you use a tier-1 bank (First Bank, UBA, GTBank, Access Bank, Zenith), you may have experienced hair-pulling moments in the last few months. Almost like the banks had a conference and decided to make our lives miserable, several banks coincidentally decided to change their core banking software around the same time.

As we’ve said in this article, these changes are big deals from a technical standpoint. We also don’t need to tell you how badly timed they are, given that this is salary week.

Instead, we’ll tell you how much these changes cost the banks.

One person with direct knowledge of the cost told me tier-1 banks will spend at least $10 million yearly on these core banking software, implying an aggregate spend of $50 million (₦82 billion). That is a lot of billions.

Yet, it’s a drop in the bucket for these uber-profitable banks. ₦82 billion is just 1% of the ₦8.52 trillion gross earnings reported by these five banks in H1 2024.

However, technology costs go beyond core banking software. There are cloud costs, other storage costs, and a ton of expensive software to spend money on. According to their capital raise presentations, three of Nigeria’s biggest banks—GTCO, Access, and Zenith—already plan to spend up to ₦224.22 billion ($136 million) on technology upgrades.

One word: wowza!