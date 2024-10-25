The Future is Female Mentorship Programme announces 20 finalists for its fifth edition

The Future is Female Mentorship Programme, a public relations (PR) and communications training programme offered exclusively to female founders, has announced 20 finalists for its fifth cohort.

These finalists were selected from hundreds of applications across Africa which closed on July 31. Finalists include early-stage startups in healthtech, AI, cleantech, agritech, and logistics, with use cases in their target markets.

The Future is Female Mentorship Programme was founded in 2020 by Claudine Moore, Africa’s managing director at the PR firm Allison, and founder of C.Moore Media.

The annual programme is organised in partnership with several media and communications companies and investors in female-led businesses to provide media training to female founders.

Salesforce Ventures Impact Fund, the impact investment arm of Salesforce, TechCabal, Africa Communications Week, and startup database company F6S partnered for this year’s edition.

“In five years, we have supported hundreds of African female tech founders and are delighted to have support from long-term partners. We remain committed to scaling the initiative with supporting African female founders as our priority objective,” said Moore.

As part of the training, Claudine Moore will lead the first masterclass, joined by Africa Communications Week co-founders, Annie Mutumba and Eniola Harrison. TechCabal will lead masterclasses on how to work with the media. Salesforce Ventures Impact Fund will teach about venture capital funding.

The selected finalists for the 2024 program come from different African countries. These founders are:

Morocco

Adjayi Cyrus, founder of My Steps, an incentive-based health-tech app that rewards users for maintaining daily health routines through eco-friendly mobility.

Nassima Ben, founder of Feizhoucom, a startup building technology products, software solutions, and mobile apps for startups in Morocco.

Rwanda

Aline Nicole Uwamariya, founder of Geuza, a startup using electronic plastic waste and 3D technology to create prosthetics and crutches for disabled people in Rwanda.

Kenya

Becky Kirima, founder of INVA Solution, a startup providing comprehensive virtual assistance tailored specifically for individuals with attention deficit disorder (ADD).

Maureen Macharia, Founder of Cluzar, an AI-powered customer feedback and market research startup enabling organizations to connect and gather insights from current and potential consumers.

Nigeria

Kieva Chris-Amusan, founder of Fertitude, a digital platform that provides women with on-demand & stigma-free access to reproductive health information, products, and services.

founder of Fertitude, a digital platform that provides women with on-demand & stigma-free access to reproductive health information, products, and services. Folashade Adegbite, founder of Harmonics, a startup building technology products, software solutions, and mobile applications for startups.

Omolola Solagbade, founder of Zendit, a logistics tech platform that connects businesses to multiple and affordable courier options

Kikelomo Owoyale, founder of SheFoundry, a gender-lens technological company contributing to bridging financial and fundraising gaps for women founders and entrepreneurs

Tolu Ajibola, founder of HerSynergyTribe, a network focused on empowering mid-level women in tech in the EMEA region by providing resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities aimed at career advancement and personal growth.

Roddiyyat Nasirudeen, founder of OpenHealth, a HealthTech platform addressing the critical issue of accessibility and quality by leveraging AI technology.

founder of OpenHealth, a HealthTech platform addressing the critical issue of accessibility and quality by leveraging AI technology. Omowumi Omidiji, founder of SouqOS, a B2B cross-border supply chain management platform that streamlines diaspora-Africa trade by providing services for sourcing, logistics, warehousing, escrow, and embedded finance.

South Africa

Vwanganji Amatende-Bowa, founder of Tsehla Holdings, a startup that focuses on climate-smart agriculture through hydroponic farming

Zimbabwe

Priscilla Chigariro, founder of The Driven Group, a premium lifestyle startup curating events, restaurants, hotels, and experiences for users in Zimbabwe



Ghana

Ruth Nduta, founder of Africa HackNest, an edtech startup leveraging AI to provide capacity development training for organizations in Ghana.

Ama Dadson, founder of Akoobooks, a platform and experience provider focused on transforming African books into engaging audiobooks that reach new audiences on mobile phones.

Roxanne Oduro, founder of Merdeo, a cloud-based agritech startup leveraging data analytics to streamline operations for restaurateurs while providing farmers with access to markets

Ethiopia

Begashaw Meberate, founder of Bfarm-Tech, a digital startup providing rental threshing services for smallholder farmers in Ethiopia.

Beamlak Alemayehu, founder of Medanit, a startup providing medication delivery, doctors’ appointments system, telemedicine, mental health consultation and Ethiopia’s first all-in-one medical directory system.



Tunisia

Nada Ghammem, founder of Bionic Soul, a startup manufacturing advanced bionic prosthetics that enhance the mobility and quality of life for amputees in Tunisia.

Share this article