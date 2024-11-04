👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – A star’s exit

Techstars Lagos with portfolio companies/Image Source: Techstars Lagos

Last week, Techstars, one of the world’s most active accelerators shutdown Techstars Lagos. Launched in 2022 in partnership with ARM Labs, Techstars Lagos aimed to support and accelerate the growth of early-stage technology startups in Nigeria.

It invested $2.4 million across 24 companies including CDCare, Jump n Pass, and GetEquity, with each startup receiving up to $120,000 in funding.

Despite its modest pace of dealmaking, it’s calling a close to its time in Lagos. Depending on who you speak to, there are two theories for why Techstars Lagos is closing. The first is that its partnership with ARM abruptly ended. It is unclear what the terms of the partnership were so this theory is a little shaky.

The other theory is that Techstars is tweaking its strategy.

“We are focusing on the biggest tech ecosystems and phasing out some accelerator programmes in a few smaller venture markets,” the company said in a February interview.

That move may be tied to a need to improve cost discipline.

Techstars made a loss in 2023 and laid off 7% of its workforce as part of possible moves to rein in cost.