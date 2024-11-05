Equinix appoints Wole Abu as MD for West Africa

Equinix, one of the world’s largest infrastructure companies and the parent company of MainOne, has appointed Wole Abu as Managing Director of its West Africa business. Wole Abu will replace Funke Opeke, who founded MainOne and continued to lead it after its $320 million acquisition by Equinix in 2022.

Wole’s appointment as Managing Director for Equinix’s West African business follows shortly after the opening of Equinix’s newest data center in Johannesburg and in his role, he will oversee the Equinix business in West Africa, work closely with both local businesses and multinational companies to build on the strong foundations for connectivity and growth in the region bringing the opportunity of Equinix to the West African region, the company said.

Before this appointment, Abu was CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies Nigeria business and the Africa Data Centre. He previously worked at Airtel and Pan African Towers. “I’m excited to be joining Equinix, as we share a common vision for expanding digital infrastructure across Africa,” Abu said in a statement provided by Equinix. “This mission is crucial for bringing life-enhancing services to the region and bridging the digital divide. By empowering both enterprises and individuals, we’re enabling broader participation in the global digital economy. I’m eager to contribute to this transformative work and help create a more connected, accessible digital landscape throughout Africa.”

